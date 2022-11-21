ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2022 SEC Power Rankings: Program Standings Heading into Rivalry Week

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xspoG_0jISgdc700

Here's where each team stands as the much-anticipated Rivalry Week quickly approaches.

Many SEC teams played much weaker opponents over the weekend in preparation for Rivalry Week, but there were quite a few big games and key upsets thrown in on Saturday night.

South Carolina shocked Tennessee with a dominant 63-38 victory, ending the Volunteers' chances of making it to the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks' big win came in front of a rowdy home crowd and allowed for much celebration and a field-storming in Columbia.

In Fayetteville, Arkansas got the best of Ole Miss. The final score was 42-27, but that isn't representative of how much control the Razorbacks had during the entire contest -- heading into the fourth quarter, the Hogs led 42-6.

Vanderbilt notched its second SEC victory in a row after previously not recording a conference win since 2019. Fans in Nashville were able to witness the improbable as the Commodores fought hard and ultimately picked up the 31-24 win over the Florida Gators.

Georgia survived a late scare from Kentucky but held on to finish the year undefeated in the SEC. The Wildcats cut the Bulldogs' lead to 16-6 in the middle of the fourth quarter, but Georgia's defense was able to hold on. No more points were scored for either team.

Auburn has not had a great season, with a losing record likely and a coaching search underway, but the Tigers improved to 2-1 under interim head coach Cadillac Williams after a 41-17 rout of Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers entered the game with a 7-4 record, so it certainly wasn't a cupcake game for the Tigers.

Texas A&M picked up its first victory since Sept. 24 by knocking off the one-win UMass Minutemen by a score of 20-3 at Kyle Field. The Aggies headed into the locker room with just a 10-3 lead, causing many fans to leave, but pushed ahead in the second half.

Other SEC teams that picked up dominant wins on the weekend were Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri. The Crimson Tide shutout Austin Peay by a score of 34-0, and LSU easily took down UAB with a 41-10 victory. MSU handed East Tennessee State a 56-7 loss, with the Bulldogs' special teams allowing the opponent's only touchdown. Missouri's defense stood tall in its 45-14 win over New Mexico State.

Here is where each program stands in this week's power rankings.

1. Georgia

2. LSU

3. Alabama

4. Tennessee

5. Ole Miss

6. Mississippi State

7. Arkansas

8. South Carolina

9. Kentucky

10. Florida

11. Vanderbilt

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three reasons Missouri will beat Arkansas in Battle Line Rivalry

The Battle Line Rivalry hasn’t had a ton of stakes in most iterations since Missouri joined the SEC. It does Friday. Arkansas would feel better about its season with a 7-5 record as opposed to a 6-6 one. Missouri needs a victory over the Razorbacks to reach bowl eligibility at 6-6, itself. The Hogs have more momentum, if that’s such a thing, coming off a massive victory over Ole Miss in Week 12. Missouri has dropped two straight SEC games, but beat New Mexico State last week to put itself into position qualify for the postseason with a final win. The Tigers may only...
COLUMBIA, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC leaders for rushing yards ahead of Week 13

The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii. Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Tennessee’s 2022...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Ohio State responds to shocking allegations

The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Friday was a historically bad day for UNC basketball, football

Friday was a day to forget for North Carolina fans. In a span of minutes, the Tar Heels football team missed a field goal to extend the game to a third overtime and the basketball team blew an eight point lead with under six minutes to go to suffer its first loss of the 2022-23 season. It was a painful few minutes at the time and now we also know that it was a historically bad few minutes as well. Per ESPN Stats and Info, this is the first time that a ranked UNC basketball team and ranked football team lost on the same day in history: Today marks the first time North Carolina lost as a ranked team in both men's basketball and football on the same day, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 26, 2022 Ouch. What could have been a big day for the program has turned into a disaster and now UNC fans are hoping we can forget this day altogether. Next up for the basketball team is a Sunday game against Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational while the football team has to wait until next Saturday for a chance at Clemson in the ACC title game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies set to finish their 2022 season against SEC Championship-bound Tigers

On Saturday night, in College Station, the Aggies will close out their 2022 season – a season ready to be put in the rear view mirror – against CFP No. 5 LSU. LSU has already punched their ticket to the 2022 SEC Championship game, against CFP No. 1 Georgia, on Saturday, December 3rd in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Aggies have a rich history versus the Tigers – a history of rare success, however – who will be playing their 56th game. The Aggies hold an overall record of 19-34-2. These two programs stepped on the gridiron for the first time in October...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Bulldog MVPs vs. Ole Miss

After Bulldog wins, we’ll assess who the players were that shined the most for the Bulldogs on offense, defense and special teams. These Bulldogs were the ones that stood out against Ole Miss.
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
994
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy