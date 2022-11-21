Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
fox4kc.com
Kansas City police arrest man after standoff near 28th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department arrested a man after a standoff Thanksgiving afternoon on a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers were dispatched to a house near E. 28th Street and Highland Avenue on a disturbance call shortly before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, a...
AOL Corp
One dead in Thursday morning shooting in Kansas City’s Marlborough neighborhood
A man was killed in an overnight shooting in the Marlborough neighborhood, police said. Officers were called shortly after 2 a.m. to a house at 84th and Olive streets, where the shooting victim was lying unresponsive. An emergency medical crew was called and the man was pronounced dead. Police said...
Standoff ends with man taken into custody
A standoff due to a concern about a possible armed man ended with police finding a man in an attic and taking him into custody.
Man dies in early Thursday morning shooting
A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.
KCTV 5
Following several days of violence, KCPD investigates Thanksgiving homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation into an early morning homicide is underway following several days of violence in the metro. Kansas City, Missouri, police are now investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thanksgiving Day near E. 84th Street and Olive Street. Police went to a home in...
KMBC.com
2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KCTV 5
Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”. Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating homicide near 56th & Swope
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a front yard. The police department said officers went to the 3700 block of E. 56th St. just after 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. That is...
Man found dead near 56th and Swope Parkway in Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after finding a man dead near Swope Parkway.
‘His life had meaning’: Shooting victim’s mother blames Kansas City apartment complex
Jackson County prosecutors charged Paul Wright in connection to the death of Terylle Gorham, near the Swope Plaza Apartments on East 49th Street in May.
No charges for Leavenworth resident after shooting man trying to break into home
Leavenworth's county attorney determined a deadly shooting was in self defense after a man said he shot as the victim broke into his house.
KCTV 5
Brothers charged in fatal double shooting near 28th & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young men have been charged with murder following a fatal double shooting near 28th and Prospect Tuesday, which left two other young men dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Marques D. Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shooting on I-635
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate a shooting on Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue that damaged a car and sent one person to a hospital.
KMBC.com
Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
Armed man impersonated delivery driver to rob employees, Gladstone police say
Gladstone police say a man dressed as a delivery driver and then pulled a weapon and robbed employees at a Kansas City-area business.
KCTV 5
House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO
Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. A year after release, Kevin Strickland...
Man dead in overnight apartment shooting in Kansas City
A man is dead after being shot in an apartment building just after midnight on Monday.
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
Comments / 1