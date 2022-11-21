KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”. Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO