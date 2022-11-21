ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Kansas City police arrest man after standoff near 28th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department arrested a man after a standoff Thanksgiving afternoon on a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers were dispatched to a house near E. 28th Street and Highland Avenue on a disturbance call shortly before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”. Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating homicide near 56th & Swope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a front yard. The police department said officers went to the 3700 block of E. 56th St. just after 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. That is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Brothers charged in fatal double shooting near 28th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young men have been charged with murder following a fatal double shooting near 28th and Prospect Tuesday, which left two other young men dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Marques D. Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO

Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. A year after release, Kevin Strickland...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy