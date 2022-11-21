ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Two Minute Drill 11-23-22 Giants players begin wooing Aaron Judge as mega-offer looms

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes may be blessedly brief, with the Giants reportedly ready to make an offer to Judge as early as this week. The reality of how close the Giants are to potentially bringing in the biggest free agent since Barry Bonds is not lost on players, either. • Ex-FTX CEO was once a pompous SF Giants blogger • Report: SF Giants targeting NL saves leader, former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy