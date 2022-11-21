Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Set for Muted Open as Investors Track Data, Fed Minutes
LONDON — European markets are set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors await euro zone economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed Tuesday's session up 0.8% at its highest level in three months, while markets in Asia-Pacific advanced on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla said its Full Self Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America. The announcement comes as Tesla still awaits regulatory approval for cars to be driven without human control. Tesla rose 2% in premarket trading. Manchester United (MANU) – The soccer team's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Potential News Corp, Fox Reunion Faces Opposition From Large Shareholder
Rupert Murdoch's proposed recombination of News Corp and Fox Corp. is facing opposition from one of its largest shareholders. Independent Franchise Partners, which owns shares in both companies, doesn't believe merging the companies again would show News Corp's true value. A special committee was formed in October to assess the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Credit Suisse Shareholders Greenlight $4.2 Billion Capital Raise
The new share offering will see the Saudi National Bank take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, making it the bank's largest shareholder. Credit Suisse on Wednesday projected a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) loss for the fourth quarter as it begins its second strategic overhaul in less than a year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Baidu Says It Expects ‘Limited' Impact From U.S. Chip Curbs
Chinese tech company Baidu expects that impact from U.S. chip sanctions on its businesses will be "limited," a company executive said on Tuesday during a Q&A session of its third quarter earnings call. In October, the United States imposed export controls limiting American businesses from selling semiconductors and chipmaking equipment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Friday Means Deep Discounts for Shoppers — and Intense Pressure for Retailers
Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grab, Gojek Are ‘Supportive' of Singapore's Move to Expand Job Protection for Gig Workers
Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and Gojek said they are "supportive" of recommendations made by an advisory committee to expand gig worker protection in Singapore starting in 2024. These recommendations include offering injury compensation and CPF contributions to these self-employed workers. Grab calls for the measures to be also applied...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Europe's Gas Price Cap Leaves Some Nations Dismayed, Saying It's Far Too High
Energy ministers of the EU are due to meet Thursday to debate the price cap proposal. "It will be a meeting with grumpy people," an EU official told CNBC. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy, said the proposal is "balanced" and it will help the bloc avoid excessively high prices.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mainland China's Total Daily Covid Cases Soar Above Shanghai Lockdown Highs
BEIJING — Mainland China reported more than 31,000 Covid infections for Wednesday, including cases without symptoms. That surpassed the 29,317 high seen in mid-April, during the Shanghai lockdown, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. However, daily Covid infections with symptoms remain well below the high seen in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the Best Black Friday Streaming Deals From Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and More
Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
