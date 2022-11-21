Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down food delivery business in India
The retailer will shut down the food delivery business, called Amazon Food, on December 29 in India. It launched Food in India in May 2020 in parts of Bengaluru. The company later expanded the service across the city, tying up with additional restaurants, but it never heavily promoted or marketed the platform.
TechCrunch
Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to offer gaming engine to developers
The cloud arm of the search giant said Thursday that as part of its partnership, it will offer the Pune-headquartered startup’s gaming engine to help developers worldwide to help them manage their live ops, matchmaking, player progression and data, analytics, server scaling and merchandising. These tools are designed to help firms maintain, optimize and scale their games.
TechCrunch
Microsoft says attackers are hacking energy grids by exploiting decades-old software
In an analysis published on Tuesday, Microsoft researchers said they had discovered a vulnerable open-source component in the Boa web server, which is still widely used in a range of routers and security cameras, as well as popular software development kits (SDKs), despite the software’s retirement in 2005. The technology giant identified the component while investigating a suspected Indian electric grid intrusion first detailed by Recorded Future in April, where Chinese state-sponsored attackers used IoT devices to gain a foothold on operational technology (OT) networks, used to monitor and control physical industrial systems.
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India
The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
TechCrunch
South Korean financial regulator confirms it is reviewing Apple Pay service for launch
The FSS declined to provide further details. According to this Yonhap Infomax report, the FSS’ review to offer approval for Apple’s digital payment service could take between one and two months, completing as early as the end of this month. Apple Pay will support Hyundai Card, a financial...
TechCrunch
College social app Fizz is growing fast – maybe too fast
Venture capitalists at least seem to be eager to fund the future of social media. Fizz closed a $4.5 million seed round in June, and already, the social media app for college students raised its $12 million Series A. This fast growth from seed to Series A is almost unheard of in a bear market, but Fizz seems to be embracing the ethos to move fast and (hopefully not) break things.
TechCrunch
Atoa helps UK merchants cut down on card processing fees
The round was led by Leo Capital and Passion Capital, with participation from angel investors like GoCardless and Nested co-founder Matt Robinson, Moon Capital Ventures and MarketFinance co-founder Anil Stocker. Atoa co-founder Sid Narayanan told TechCrunch that he and co-founders Cian O’Dowd and Arun Rajkumar developed the idea for Atoa...
TechCrunch
Automating the income gap
I generally approach these conversations through the same basic lens: a majority of technologies are neither inherently good nor bad. At the end of the day, it’s up to us as the arbiters of such trends to influence the resulting impact they have on this planet and its inhabitants.
TechCrunch
KaiOS, the feature phone platform startup, raises a modest $3.4M to train its sights on growth in Africa
The Hong Kong-based feature phone startup, which has previously been backed by strategic investors like Google and TCL, has picked up $3.4 million from Finnfund, an impact investor out of Finland. Finnfund’s financing is coming in the form of a convertible note — meaning it could convert into equity in...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk says Twitter’s new multicoloured verification will launch next week
The owner of Twitter said that, under this scheme, companies will get a gold checkmark, government officials will get a grey checkmark — probably similar to the “official” checkmark it’s currently trying out with some prominent accounts — and the blue checkmark will be dedicated to individuals even if they are not celebrities. That would mean that the blue check mark will be used with legacy verified accounts and folks who buy Twitter’s new $8 per month paid plan.
TechCrunch
Sequoia India’s Surge backs healthtech startup RedBrick AI in $4.6M funding
Artificial intelligence has become ubiquitous in clinical diagnosis. But researchers need much of their initial time preparing data for training AI systems. The training process also requires hundreds of annotated medical images and thousands of hours of annotation by clinicians. The Delaware-headquartered SaaS startup, which has an Indian subsidiary in Pune, is solving that problem with its automated and semi-automated annotation tools.
TechCrunch
4 ways to use e-commerce data to optimize LTV pre- and post-holiday
Even as brands have visions of profits dancing in their heads, there’s another side to the holiday season they must consider. Holiday shoppers tend to be the worst when it comes to customer lifetime value (LTV). Too many shoppers will buy once from your brand and then disappear. They might come back next year in some cases. Other times, they’re gone forever.
TechCrunch
Tech’s homogeneity problem
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Karla Monterroso, a long time leadership coach, racial equity advocate and the founder of Brava Leaders. We talked about her route into the leadership coaching space, but mainly sought to answer questions about the challenges facing executives today. Here are some of the topics we touch on.
TechCrunch
Shadow launches cloud storage service Shadow Drive
“It’s now been a year and a half since Octave Klaba acquired Blade with a vision: take down technological barriers and bring cloud computing power to everyone,” co-founder and deputy CEO Stéphane Héliot said at a press conference in Paris. Octave Klaba is the founder of...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Are there any visas or green cards I can get on my own?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
South Africa’s Revio allows businesses to connect to multiple payment methods and reduce failures
These problems are bound to increase as digital payments in Africa continue to grow, 20% year-on-year, per some reports. And while gateways and aggregators have made it easier for businesses to accept multiple payment methods, few solutions exist to aggregate them for necessity’s sake and deal with payment failures that arise from each platform. That’s where Revio, a South African API payment and collections company, comes in. The fintech which makes it easier for businesses across Africa to connect to multiple payment methods and manage payment failures is announcing that it has raised $1.1 million in seed funding.
TechCrunch
Bitcoin believers maintain view it could find institutional buy-in despite FTX chaos
Going forward, crypto participants should ask now how they can better understand the market, James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares said during a public call on Wednesday. “This is very much an emerging asset class and bitcoin is an emerging store of value.”
TechCrunch
Tanzania’s YC alum Ramani raises $32M to digitize CPG supply chains, lend resellers
The latest round, which follows an undisclosed seed funding round last year, was led by Flexcap Ventures, and serial entrepreneur Jared Schreiber, while debt was raised from undisclosed investors. The Y Combinator (W20) backed startup, co-founded in 2019 by Martin Kibet (COO), and brothers Iain Usiri (CEO) and Calvin Usiri...
Comments / 0