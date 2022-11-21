Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Manchester United, Activision Blizzard and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock shed 2% on Friday after protests occurred at the iPhone maker's major Foxconn supplier in China earlier this week. Analysts and investors have also feared that recent manufacturing shutdowns in the country following a Covid-19 resurgence could dent supply this holiday season.
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
Binance, Other Crypto Firms Line Up Bids for Bankrupt Voyager Digital After FTX Collapse
Digital currency lender Voyager Digital has been thrown back to square one after FTX, which had initially agreed to acquire the firm, filed for bankruptcy. Crypto platforms Binance and CrossTower both said they plan to submit revised bids for the company. Binance has also set up a $1 billion fund...
Treasury Yields Slide as Meeting Minutes Point to a Slowdown in Tightening
Treasury yields ticked lower on Wednesday after meeting minutes released from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting signaled a potential slowdown in tightening ahead. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading at around 3.696%, or about 6 basis points lower. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was down 3.4 basis points at 4.483%.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Still See Another Bad Quarter Ahead for Ford Motor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Vista Outdoor Inc: "I think it can be bought here. I would not push it, though." Ford Motor Co: "I still see another...
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
DCG's Barry Silbert Reveals Crypto Firm Has $2 Billion in Debt as He Tries to Calm Investors After FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
China ‘Played a Great Game' on Lithium and We've Been Slow to React, Industry CEO Says
Lithium, which some have dubbed "white gold," is crucial to the batteries that power electric vehicles. "I just think the Chinese have — I mean you have to take your hat off, they've played a great game," American Lithium CEO Simon Clarke tells CNBC. "For decades, they've been locking...
With TV Prices Down 17%, Black Friday Shoppers May Find ‘Excellent Deals'
Average TV prices are down almost 17% in the past year, according to the consumer price index. That may translate to big discounts for shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when retailers traditionally slash prices on TVs. However, deals won't necessarily all be the cheapest of the year, retail...
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
Here's the Apology Letter Sam Bankman-Fried Sent to FTX Employees: ‘When Sh—Y Things Happen to Us, We All Tend to Make Irrational Decisions'
FTX's ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried blamed his "irrational decisions" on "sh---y" circumstances in a letter sent to employees of the bankrupt crypto exchange that was obtained by CNBC. Bankman-Fried said that he "froze up in the face of pressure and leaks" as his crypto empire quickly lost investor confidence and customers...
How UPS, FedEx Are Preparing for the First ‘Post-Pandemic' Holiday Season
UPS and FedEx are prepared for a surge in holiday shopping, but also the potential for any weakness in consumer demand and e-commerce specifically to lessen shipping volumes. The National Retail Federation forecasts record sales for the holiday shopping weekend that begins with Black Friday. Some retailers are seeing strong...
Credit Suisse Projects $1.6 Billion Fourth-Quarter Loss as It Embarks on Strategy Overhaul
The embattled lender last month announced a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. Credit Suisse revealed that it had continued to experience net asset outflows, and said net outflows were approximately 6% of assets under management at the end of the third quarter.
China Is Showing Signs Its Intense Crackdown on the Video Game Sector Is Easing
Beijing is showing signs that its intense crackdown on the domestic video games sector could be easing which may be bullish for Chinese tech giants including Tencent and NetEase. A key industry body report published Tuesday praised the progress on reducing gaming addiction among people under the age of 18.
China May Have ‘Passed the Point of No Return' as Covid Infections Soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Release
Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
Amazon Workers Protest Black Friday Outside Jeff Bezos' NYC Residence
As shoppers rush to the stores and search online for the best deals on Black Friday, labor activists took to the streets of New York City to join a worldwide demonstration against top retailer Amazon. One of the "Make Amazon Pay" rallies took place right outside one of Amazon founder...
CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
