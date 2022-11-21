Read full article on original website
Home for the holidays: SF food edition
Lots of us will be out of town this week for Thanksgiving, but if you're staying in the city, lucky you.The weather is wonderful. The streets are calm. And, you can explore some food and drink spots that might otherwise be too busy.🌯 For a breakfast burrito and a chance to pick up some holiday decorations, head to Kelly's Deli, a walk-up cafe located outside Home Depot in Emeryville. Chronicle food writer Cesar Hernandez recently wrote that it's among the best in the Bay Area. 🍻 For a pint consider Cellarmaker Brewing Company, which announced last week that they're shutting...
