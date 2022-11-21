Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
gordonramsayclub.com
Tiramisu Pancakes (10-Minute Recipe)
Creamy, unique, and delicious! These tiramisu pancakes are so simple to make – you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them! Plus, they will offer you an amazing tiramisu taste. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the pancakes:. 90 grams plain flour. 20 grams cocoa powder.
Allrecipes.com
Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
Delish
Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Bake
Easy and comforting are two necessities when it comes to weeknight dinners, and this chicken broccoli casserole encapsulates both of those words perfectly. Comfort food at its finest, this casserole makes weeknight dinner an absolute breeze. Filled with chicken, broccoli, rice and plenty of cheese, this hearty bake is basically a leveled up, heartier version of our broccoli cheddar soup you can enjoy all year round.
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
momcollective.com
Recipe: Traditional Mexican Flan
Heat sugar in small, heavy-duty saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring constantly for 6 to 8 minutes or until dissolved and caramel-colored. The longer it cooks, the more the flavor will richer, but be careful not to burn it!. Pour sugar mixture into bottom of 9-inch-round cake pan and quickly swirl...
Healthy Recipe: Guacamole
With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
agupdate.com
Perfect Blackberry Cobbler
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional) Grease an 8-inch square baking dish. In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.
Bucatini with vegetable bolognese, gnochetti with sausage, ribbon pasta with chicken livers: Phil Howard’s recipes for winter pasta
Gnocchetti with sausage, white wine, chilli, fennel and garlic. A wonderful, heartwarming bowl of pasta with comfort and familiarity coming from the sausage and just enough zing from the chilli and white wine to lift it. Prep. 15 min. Cook. 1 hr 20 min. Serves 4-6 as a main or...
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Turkey and stuffing meatballs
Looking for a creative recipe this Thanksgiving? Try out these Turkey and stuffing meatballs for an easy and delicious addition to your holida
BHG
Sourdough Discard Oatmeal Cookies
When you have sourdough starter to take care of, it's always good to have a few sourdough discard recipes to keep in your back pocket. Enter this delicious oatmeal cookie recipe. Scented with warm spices and dried currants (or your favorite dried fruit), you will absolutely love having so much sourdough discard to use up.
EatingWell
What Is Ghee and How Is It Different from Butter?
Ghee is thought to have originated in the Indus Valley around 8,000 years ago, and is a South Asian pantry staple. In recent years, ghee has started to become more widely used in the West. Learn how to bring this ancient, versatile fat into your modern kitchen. What is ghee?
Red Alert: Made In Cookware Is Up to 30% Off This Weekend
All the mega monster Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and deals, in one place. From our own editors to professional food enjoyer, cookbook author, and comedian Eric Wareheim, cooks across the country are obsessed with Made In’s kitchen gear. Though the company has only been around since 2016—when it was started by kitchen supply wizards Jake Kalick and Chip Malt—the brand has quickly found support in high-caliber chefs ranging from Stephanie Izard and Tom Colicchio to Mashama Bailey and even Grant Achatz, chef-owner of three-Michelin-starred gastronomy haven Alinea. Now, Made In’s Black Friday sale is here, and it sees many of its greatest hits discounted up to 30% off, so you, too, can become the chef-owner of your own personal Alinea.
Delish
Patatas Bravas
Spicy, creamy, crunchy, smoky… these are all the elements of a very popular Spanish tapas called patatas bravas. Traditionally, bravas sauce is made with Spanish hot and sweet paprikas, chicken broth, and flour. You’ll often see the addition of tomato paste, fresh tomatoes, or canned tomato puree. Some recipes will also create the base of the sauce with cooked onions and garlic. The potatoes often won’t go without its alioli counterpart, so I’ve included that here too! There’s something so wonderful about combining the spicy smoky tangy tomato paprika sauce and the creamy garlic sauce together.
Delish
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
111K+
Followers
23K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0