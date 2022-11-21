Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, Fire Departments respond to fatal motorcycle crash, 2nd accident on Rt. 18
At approximately 9:30pm on Thursday night, the New Bedford Police Department, along with New Bedford EMS and Fire Department responded to reports of car accident and a separate motorcycle accident, both on Route 18 North. The first accident reportedly involved a truck and an unknown number of motorcyclists. The incident...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond after vehicle smashes into the side of building
(WJAR) — Crews responded after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building in Pawtucket on Friday. The Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket Police Department responded to a building on Armistice Boulevard just after noon. Police have not released much information about the incident. This story will be...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to a vehicle submerged in water in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a submerged vehicle in Pawtucket Thursday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Festival Pier on Tim Healey Way for the submerged vehicle. Investigators say no one was in the vehicle. The car was towed out of the water. The incident continues to...
One dead after car bursts into flames in crash on Mass. interstate
WESTPORT, Mass. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning. According to police, just after 2 a.m., troopers and firefighters responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 West to Route 88 in Westport. Upon...
ABC6.com
Police crackdown on ‘Blackout Wednesday’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across the nation are on the lookout for drunk drivers in the Ocean State, especially on “Blackout Wednesday” — the eve of Thanksgiving. North Kingstown Police Lt. Don Barrington expects to pull over 15 to 20 vehicles for suspected drunk...
ABC6.com
Amtrak sees busy holiday travel rebound after avoiding union strike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thanksgiving travel is on the minds of millions of Americans ahead of the holiday on Thursday, and many Americans taking to the rails to visit family are thankful a rail strike has thus far been averted. On the busiest travel day of the year, with...
RIDOT to add more messaging on I-195 after crash
Rhode Island State Police said a pickup truck was driving in the right lane approaching the lane split when, for reasons unknown, the driver decided to move into the left lane.
WCVB
Overnight fiery crash on Mass. interstate leaves one person dead
WESTPORT, Mass. — A person was killed following a fiery crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning, state police said. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, first responders responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 west to Route 88 in Westport.
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist loses control, killed after crashing in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was killed after being thrown off of his bike in New Bedford. The man, only identified as Ruiz, was traveling north at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 18 north near Interstate 195. Police said as the man...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge
Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
ABC6.com
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter
EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
Police find missing Fall River woman
Fall River police have found the woman who was reported missing on Thanksgiving.
Unlicensed driver charged with trafficking fentanyl after traffic stop in Charlestown
A Lynn man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Charlestown last Thursday.
State police identify Worcester man killed in crash on I-495 in Bolton
BOLTON ― State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a Worcester man. The crash, in the northbound lanes near the Route 117 exit, occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extensive backups followed. According to state police, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost...
Pawtucket officer hit, dragged by car during altercation
A Pawtucket police officer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.
Providence offers free parking to encourage shopping local
Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy
A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
Fall River man accused of shooting at car charged
A Fall River man was arrested last week after he reportedly shot at another car while driving down Route 24, according to police.
ABC6.com
Fall River police search for missing woman believed to be endangered
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police are searching for a woman who was reported missing and believed to be endangered. Police said Cheryl Kemp was last seen at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Eastern Avenue. She was wearing a black winter jacket, gray sweatpants, and black boots.
