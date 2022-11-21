ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Crews respond after vehicle smashes into the side of building

(WJAR) — Crews responded after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building in Pawtucket on Friday. The Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket Police Department responded to a building on Armistice Boulevard just after noon. Police have not released much information about the incident. This story will be...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to a vehicle submerged in water in Pawtucket

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a submerged vehicle in Pawtucket Thursday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Festival Pier on Tim Healey Way for the submerged vehicle. Investigators say no one was in the vehicle. The car was towed out of the water. The incident continues to...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police crackdown on ‘Blackout Wednesday’

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across the nation are on the lookout for drunk drivers in the Ocean State, especially on “Blackout Wednesday” — the eve of Thanksgiving. North Kingstown Police Lt. Don Barrington expects to pull over 15 to 20 vehicles for suspected drunk...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WCVB

Overnight fiery crash on Mass. interstate leaves one person dead

WESTPORT, Mass. — A person was killed following a fiery crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning, state police said. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, first responders responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 west to Route 88 in Westport.
WESTPORT, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist loses control, killed after crashing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was killed after being thrown off of his bike in New Bedford. The man, only identified as Ruiz, was traveling north at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 18 north near Interstate 195. Police said as the man...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge

Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter

EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
EXETER, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy

A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy