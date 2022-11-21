Read full article on original website
Wintry Weather in NH Leads to Ice-Related Crashes
Authorities in Belmont, New Hampshire are warning drivers to be cautious on the roads following several crashes Friday morning. Slippery roads due to rain and drops in temperature have led to multiple crashes along many different roads in the town. "If traveling is not necessary this morning, please stay home...
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say
One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
Vermont Pilot and Cancer Survivor Launches Nonprofit
A woman from northern New England has a special reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. She survived an aggressive form of cancer, and is so grateful for her survival that she's committing herself to a new purpose. "I used to say gratitude is my religion, and this definitely confirmed that...
Mass. Shoppers Swarm into Stores for Black Friday Deals
It's beginning to look a lot like the Black Fridays of the pre-pandemic past. Shoppers were seen at centers across Massachusetts in the early hours of the day, with hopes of scoring some Black Friday deals. This year's shopping is expected to be better than last year because many stores...
