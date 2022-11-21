ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Gaithersburg explosion victims: How to help

WASHINGTON - During this time of giving, there’s some concern more help is needed for the several families displaced in a massive Gaithersburg apartment fire and explosion last week. FOX 5 reconnected with one of the survivors before she sat down for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. "Usually I...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire in Germantown Wednesday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) are responding to a report of a fire in the chimney of a single family home on Wayfarer Rd, near Blunt Rd., in North Germantown, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Multiple responded to the call to find a fire in...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

Thieves loot gun store in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Thieves burglarized a gun store in Rockville Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspects. Montgomery County police are investigating the robbery at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd. While details are scant for now, police said around 1 a.m. Friday a black...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's

One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Firefighters warn against leaving food unattended in the kitchen on Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just two days away, local firefighters are once again offering safety tips for people who plan to cook in the kitchen during the holiday. D.C. Fire and EMS leaders told FOX 5 that leaving food unattended while cooking is the biggest reason for kitchen fires all year long — especially on Thanksgiving. Officials say if you’re tired, distracted, on medication or drinking, don’t use the stove!
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Three Charged with Monday Carjacking at Silver Spring Grocery

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot in Silver Spring. On Monday, Nov. 21, Montgomery County Police officers were working in the downtown central business district when they saw three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot. According to the officers, the three then walked toward the Safeway parking lot on Thayer Avenue.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Person found dead inside home after 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after two-alarm house fire in Fairfax County Monday night. Crews arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in Lincolnia just after 10:15 p.m., according to Fairfax County Deputy Chief Lee Warner. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke conditions on the outside of the single-family home. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene. The fire has been extinguished.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in DC

WASHINGTON - One man was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast. D.C. police said the collision occurred in the 900 block of K Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the man pinned between two vehicles. The victim...
WASHINGTON, DC

