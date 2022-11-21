ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID

OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, ten) (twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Struggling offenses, thriving defenses define Nebraska’s clash with Iowa

There’s a certain brand of football that defines the Big Ten. After several weeks of low-scoring, tense and physical games, another one awaits Nebraska on Friday. “This side of the conference is similar; you’re going to see big linemen, they’re going to run the ball and manage the clock and play good defense,” Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The changes the Board of Regents will consider at its meeting next month are...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 6, Day: 4, Year: 67. (Month: six; Day: four; Year: sixty-seven) Copyright...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash

A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Iowa and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Husker quarterbacks have led the team in rushing the last...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Scouting report: Nebraska vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

LINCOLN – The Big Red took a red-eye flight out of town Wednesday morning. A lot of basketball and hopefully a little beach time await the Nebraska women’s basketball team as it heads to San Juan for the Puerto Rico Clasico. “It is a business trip,” sophomore forward...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lance Leipold extends contract with Kansas football to end Nebraska coaching speculation

One of the football coaches long speculated to be a top contender for the Nebraska job is reportedly re-upping with his current school. Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks have extended their pact two additional seasons through 2029 according to ESPN and other national outlets. This comes after he and KU added a year to his contract in September.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

UNMC's Ali Khan returns to Uganda, continues aiding Ebola response

OMAHA -- A University of Nebraska Medical Center dean is going back to Uganda to complete his mission as part of the World Health Organization’s response to an Ebola outbreak. Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health, was in Uganda early this month and came back...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

One person killed in south Lincoln crash, police say

One person was killed Monday evening in a crash at 33rd Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Rescue crews were called at about 4:30 p.m. after a Toyota Prius that was westbound on Nebraska 2 attempted to turn south onto 33rd Street and was struck by an eastbound pickup, police said.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy