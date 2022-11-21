For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines. For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines. A good Black Friday to all shoppers out there. The presence of some rain and drizzle may dampen the spirits of those leaving the stores with their Christmas bundle but temperatures should still be cooperative for a reasonably pleasant lead in to the weekend.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO