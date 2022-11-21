ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

m cacao Puts Life Inside a Box of Chocolates

Michelle Miakos wanted to do something really special for her nephew and his wife upon the birth of their first baby. The couple married during COVID, making it difficult for friends and family to fully participate in the happy occasion. So when the San Francisco-based new parents traveled back to New England, Miakos wanted to express connection beyond the typical stuffed animals and cute newborn outfits.
A Boston Landmark Is Reincarnated as a 21st-Century Luxury Hotel

The 1927 neoclassically designed building, at perhaps the best address in Boston, has been revamped into a luxury hotel just across from the Public Garden. The first Ritz-Carlton in the United States, sited at the corner of Newbury and Arlington streets, has undergone a two-year revitalization. Reincarnated as the Newbury Boston, the hotel comes into the 21st century with luxurious updated interiors and the latest amenities—and has made the grade as a member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World. Whether you are looking for a romantic staycation or the perfect lodgings while Christmas shopping in the city, the Newbury makes for a not-to-be-missed getaway.
