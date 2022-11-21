ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Are Blue Mailboxes Safe For Mailing Christmas Packages In Michigan?

The United States Postal Service has some tips on how to keep your mail safe this Holiday season. Several News Outlets Are Reporting That Some Blue Mailboxes Aren't Safe. Caution is always a good thing, but some fear mongering web sites have been saying that the United States Postal Service has issued a warning about using blue mailboxes during the Holiday mailing season. As far as I've investigated, that is NOT true.
