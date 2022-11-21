Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds on Thanksgiving
As the cost of a holiday meal rises an organization is helping families put a plate on the table during Thanksgiving. Lexington Catholic Action Center feeding hundreds ….
Lexington 'Food for Fines' drive is back
For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines.
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. UK responds after racist assault, gives update on ….
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him.
Christmas tree farms near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape
An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions. Eastern Kentucky University student charged with ….
KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children dealing with trauma
The Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold at a discounted price on Black Friday with all proceeds going to KSP's outreach program. KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children ….
Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans
Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans.
'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. 'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving ….
Lexington having holiday lights collection drive
Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials.
Meet 'The Cheerful Baker' who is taking her talents to the national level
Versailles native Lauren Jacobs has you covered this Christmas should you be craving a cookie fresh out of the oven. Her love for baking helped launch a full-blown business and now she is kicking things into high gear, putting her cookies to the test, in a primetime contest. Meet ‘The...
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy's Parade
The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy's Parade.
Lexington to host holiday lighting festival
On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash.
Wild dine and dash survival story
Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as "dine and dashes," and one of the crimes almost turned deadly after an employee was taken on a wild and dangerous ride when she tried to stop three delinquent diners. Wild dine and dash survival story.
Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 23, 2022.
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
