Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications

PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

How the Salvation Army Kroc Center is helping reduce costs for families grappling with inflation

KENT COUNTY, MI - The holidays are near, and everyday essentials have become even more expensive for families in Kent County with inflation. This week, officials with the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids announced they were taking steps to reduce the costs for members to participate in activities the center from its fitness classes to educational programming.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Christmas store sponsored by Grand Rapids homeless shelters in dire need of donations

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The annual Heartside Community Christmas Store, which provides low-cost gifts to those in need, only has 15% of the necessary items for the Dec. 14 event. The Christmas store, sponsored by Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations of unwrapped items to fill the needs of the event. Donations may be made in person, online or by giving cash donations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down

State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

City of Kalamazoo Tree Lighting in Bronson Park tonight

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parents who may have been reluctant to take the kids out to this year’s Holiday Parade because of last Friday’s blizzard on November 18 will get another chance to ignite their Christmas Spirit tonight. The City will hold their annual Tree Lighting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Homicides in the city of Kalamazoo down nearly 40% since July

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There is good news about crime and gun violence in the City of Kalamazoo, especially crimes being committed by teens. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Deputy Chief Dave Boysen told City Commissioners on Monday, November 21 that despite a gun related murder earlier this month, homicides are down 38% so far this year.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Dabney & Co. celebrates grand opening of new cocktail lounge in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo’s newest -- and only Black-owned cocktail lounge serving downtown -- opened Tuesday after more than two years of anticipation. With a vision of creating what will become a hub of diversity for the community, 32-year-old proprietor Daniel J. May and his wife Kristie May officially welcomed their first guests into Dabney & Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after hosting a half-dozen soft opening events over the past couple weeks to get their feet wet.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

