weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chinati Mountains, Ector, Pecos, Ward, Winkler by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 14:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452- 9292. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Ector; Pecos; Ward; Winkler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Winkler, Ward, Ector, and Pecos Counties, and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 13:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Rain mixed with snow, becoming more snow by tonight. Snow accumulations between 2 to 4 inches west of a line from Brownfield to Levelland, with 1 to 2 inches expected elsewhere. The largest snow accumulations are expected near the Texas - New Mexico state line. * WHERE...Cochran, Hockley, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Andrews, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 14:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Andrews; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 13:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
