Effective: 2022-11-25 13:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Rain mixed with snow, becoming more snow by tonight. Snow accumulations between 2 to 4 inches west of a line from Brownfield to Levelland, with 1 to 2 inches expected elsewhere. The largest snow accumulations are expected near the Texas - New Mexico state line. * WHERE...Cochran, Hockley, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

COCHRAN COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO