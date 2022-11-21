Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
AdWeek
i-D Doubles Revenue After Expanding Commerce and Social Content
The global youth and style publisher i-D, which Vice Media acquired a decade ago in December, has seen substantial upticks in revenue after placing more emphasis on social and commerce content. The publisher has increased its eight-figure revenue 100% year over year, according to chief revenue officer Geoff Schiller, who...
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
MUMBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - India's banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYT.NS) unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions.
South Korea's transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday - ministry official
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
AdWeek
Brands Filing for Trademark Applications for the Metaverse Have Waned
Brands flocked to file trademark applications for the metaverse earlier this year. Now, the number of those applications is falling, causing some to herald the end of the gold-rush era. Between January and October, approximately 5,000 U.S. trademark applications for metaverse and virtual goods or services were filed, according to...
