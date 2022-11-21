ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Hertford meets state deadline for filing audit for first time in 3 years

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyfam_0jIScg7S00

For the first time in at least three fiscal years, the audit for the town of Hertford has been completed by the state’s deadline.

Interim Town Manager Janice M. Cole attributed the timeliness of this year’s audit report to “determination and a strong financial team.”

Mayor pro tem Ashley Hodges said he was delighted this year’s audit met the deadline set by the N.C. Local Government Commission.

When the town received its fiscal year 2020-21 audit in June, it was some six months late.

But that audit report was not as late as the report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, however. The report for the 2019-20 fiscal year was not presented to Hertford Town Council until September 2021.

Town staff explained in June that a number of factors contributed to the delays in getting the fiscal year 2020-21 audit completed.

Town Council also discussed the prospect of borrowing about $200,000 to perform much-needed work at a pump station in a town cemetery.

Hertford officials recognize the town has extensive sewer infrastructure needs, but at last week’s meeting councilors expressed a reluctance to pursue any additional borrowing right now.

Cole said the estimated cost for work related to a pump station at the cemetery is $800,000. Grant funding could be available for much of the cost but $200,000 or so would need to be borrowed, she said.

Hodges said he is not really comfortable borrowing more money until there is a long-term plan.

The town needs to understand what the impact of additional borrowing would be on water and sewer rates, Hodges said.

Mayor Earnell Brown and Counilwoman Sandra Anderson also expressed concern about borrowing additional funds.

All members of the council acknowledged that the project is very much needed.

Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch said he is concerned about adding to the town’s debt load and believes the best thing to do is wait at this point, while still keeping the project in view as a high priority to be addressed as some of the debt is paid down.

Brown said it was the consensus of the council to hold off on pursuing a loan at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Portsmouth’s Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 23rd, Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thursday Trash Routes Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday. There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 24th,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Wishes come true for 2 during Norfolk Harbor Race weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two area children with medical hardships will have their wishes come true thanks to the Chartway Promise Foundation. Last Saturday during the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Race Weekend, 12-year-old Caelum found out he will get to go on the ultimate shopping spree and the following day, 4-year-old Caiden’s wish to go to Walt Disney World came true. Caiden is currently undergoing treatment for leukemia, while Caelum is undergoing treatment for a critical medical illness.
NORFOLK, VA
theriver953.com

Sen. Warner responds to a shooting in Chesapeake VA

Around 1 a.m. this morning Senator Mark Warner responded to reports of a shooting that took place at a Walmart in Chesapeake Virginia. The Senator called the reports sickening and said he would be monitoring the developing incident. ABC News reports that Police on the scene report that the investigation...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia. The suspect also took his own life, police say. Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
425
Followers
872
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy