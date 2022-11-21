Hertford meets state deadline for filing audit for first time in 3 years

For the first time in at least three fiscal years, the audit for the town of Hertford has been completed by the state’s deadline.

Interim Town Manager Janice M. Cole attributed the timeliness of this year’s audit report to “determination and a strong financial team.”

Mayor pro tem Ashley Hodges said he was delighted this year’s audit met the deadline set by the N.C. Local Government Commission.

When the town received its fiscal year 2020-21 audit in June, it was some six months late.

But that audit report was not as late as the report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, however. The report for the 2019-20 fiscal year was not presented to Hertford Town Council until September 2021.

Town staff explained in June that a number of factors contributed to the delays in getting the fiscal year 2020-21 audit completed.

Town Council also discussed the prospect of borrowing about $200,000 to perform much-needed work at a pump station in a town cemetery.

Hertford officials recognize the town has extensive sewer infrastructure needs, but at last week’s meeting councilors expressed a reluctance to pursue any additional borrowing right now.

Cole said the estimated cost for work related to a pump station at the cemetery is $800,000. Grant funding could be available for much of the cost but $200,000 or so would need to be borrowed, she said.

Hodges said he is not really comfortable borrowing more money until there is a long-term plan.

The town needs to understand what the impact of additional borrowing would be on water and sewer rates, Hodges said.

Mayor Earnell Brown and Counilwoman Sandra Anderson also expressed concern about borrowing additional funds.

All members of the council acknowledged that the project is very much needed.

Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch said he is concerned about adding to the town’s debt load and believes the best thing to do is wait at this point, while still keeping the project in view as a high priority to be addressed as some of the debt is paid down.

Brown said it was the consensus of the council to hold off on pursuing a loan at this time.