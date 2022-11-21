ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Thanksgiving Day shooting on South Side leaves two wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were wounded in the late afternoon Thanksgiving Day in the South Side’s Brainerd neighborhood. At 4:44 pm, the men – ages 27 and 31 – were shot in the 9000 block of South Racine Avenue, police said. The younger man was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old boy shot on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 3:15 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in front of a home in the 700 block of North Hamlin Boulevard when an individual from a group across the street opened fire. The 15-year-old was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban toddler shot in the stomach, police investigating

COOK COUNTY - Park Forest police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot Friday morning in the south suburb. Around 11:15 a.m., police say the toddler was brought by a family member to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The child was immediately airlifted to...
PARK FOREST, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 14 years for shooting at Chicago police officers in West Rogers Park

Chicago — A reputed Latin King gang member has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for firing shots at Chicago police officers in West Rogers Park two years ago. Gerardo Jasso was found guilty of three felonies after a bench trial before Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer, according to court records. But the judge acquitted him of the most serious charges he faced: attempted murder.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

14-year-old shot in Near West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO —  A 14-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The boy was standing outside at the 200 block of South Western Avenue at around 10:03 p.m. when an unknown individual in a black sedan drove by and shot him. The boy suffered a gunshot […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

1 man dead, 2 injured, in Waukegan mall parking-lot shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. —  One man is dead and two others are injured in a shooting that took place in a Waukegan mall parking lot Wednesday night. Waukegan police responded to a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m. where upon arrival, three men were found shot. […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
CHICAGO, IL

