Chicago — A reputed Latin King gang member has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for firing shots at Chicago police officers in West Rogers Park two years ago. Gerardo Jasso was found guilty of three felonies after a bench trial before Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer, according to court records. But the judge acquitted him of the most serious charges he faced: attempted murder.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO