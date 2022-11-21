ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukraine urges civilians to leave liberated areas as cold weather sets in

Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from the recently-liberated areas of the Kherson region and the neighbouring Mykolaiv province, fearing that damage to infrastructure is too severe for people to endure in the coming winter.

Residents of the two southern regions, which have been regularly shelled in the past months by Russian forces, have been advised to move to safer areas in the central and and western parts of the country, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The Ukrainian government will provide transportation, accommodation and medical care, she added.

The evacuations come just over a week after Ukraine retook the city of Kherson and areas around it. While the liberation of the area marked a major battlefield gain, the evacuations highlight the difficulties Ukraine is facing following heavy Russian shelling of its power infrastructure as winter weather sets in.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts and leaving millions of Ukrainians without heat, power or water as frigid cold and snow blankets the capital, Kyiv, and other cities.

In 15 Ukrainian regions, four-hour or longer power outages were expected on Monday, according to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of Ukraine’s state grid operator, Ukrenergo.

More than 40% of the country’s energy facilities were damaged by Russian missile strikes in recent weeks.

On Sunday, powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The IAEA, the global nuclear watchdog, called for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility.

Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the shelling that came after weeks of relative calm in the area that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on February 24.

The fighting has raised the spectre of nuclear catastrophe ever since Russian troops occupied the plant – Europe’s largest – during the early days of the war.

In fighting elsewhere, at least four civilians were killed and eight more were wounded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, deputy head of the country’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said Monday.

A Russian missile strike in the northeast Kharkiv region on Sunday night killed one person and left two more wounded, according to Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The strike hit a residential building in the Shevchenkove village, Syniehubov said, killing a 38-year-old woman.

One person was wounded overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and areas around it, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

In the eastern Donetsk region, which is partially controlled by Moscow, Russian forces shelled 14 towns and villages, the region’s Ukrainian governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Heavy fighting was ongoing in the region near the city Bakhmut, where a school was damaged by shelling.

In Makiivka, which is under Russian control, an oil depot was hit with “an explosive object” and caught fire, local Moscow-installed authorities said.

In the neighbouring Luhansk region, most of which is under Russian control, the Ukrainian army is advancing towards the key cities of Kreminna and Svatove, where the Russians have set up a line of defence, according to Luhansk’s Ukrainian governor Serhiy Haidai.

