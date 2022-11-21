Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Explained -- and What Prison Life Might Be Like for Them (Exclusive)
Todd and Julie Chrisley were given 12- and seven-year prison sentences, respectively, for the role they played in their tax fraud case, but while the sentencing may seem harsh, there's zero evidence showing the couple was unfairly treated. Judge Rachel Juarez, star of the first-ever three-judge panel CBS show Hot...
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0