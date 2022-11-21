ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Accused Buffalo mass shooter’s Monday court appearance adjourned due to weather

By Adam Gorski
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The accused mass shooter that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in May is having his Monday appearance at Erie County Court adjourned due to inclement weather, New York Court officials confirmed Sunday.

A new date for accused shooter Payton Gendron’s appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Off-duty Vermont Sheriff’s Deputy shot in Officer Involved Shooting in the Spa City

Thursday, it was revealed that Gendron, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, planned to plead guilty to the state charges against him. In June, a grand jury indicted Gendron on 25 charges that included domestic terrorism and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

The full list of state charges waged against Gendron are:

  • Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree
  • Murder in the first degree (10 counts)
  • Murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (10 counts)
  • Attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (3 counts)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

The state case is separate from federal charges waged against Gendron, the latter of which he could face the death penalty if convicted.

In addition to Gendron’s appearance, all physical access to Erie County Court facilities will be curtailed amidst the cleanup from the severe lake-effect snowstorm that buried parts of western New York with up to six feet of snow, New York Court officials announced.

