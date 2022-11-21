Read full article on original website
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
ZSL London Zoo: How to transport a 193kg gorilla overseas
A critically endangered gorilla has travelled to London Zoo on a first-class flight from Tenerife. The 18-year-old 193kg silverback named Kiburi was delivered by DHL Express for an international breeding programme. Kiburi, who travelled from Zoo Loro Parque in Tenerife, made a 1,903-mile door-to-door journey - travelling in a custom-built...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers to walk out in pay row
Rail passengers face more disruption this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies set to walk out on Saturday as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is set to affect people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to...
BBC
Sacked In The Morning World Cup special: Craig, Amy and guests Colin Hendry and Jimmy Nicholl
Craig Levein and Amy Irons let the cameras and fans into the recording of their cult podcast as they tackle the biggest show on earth and find out what it takes to thrive at the World Cup. Guests are former Scotland captain Colin Hendry and former Northern Ireland defender Jimmy Nicholl.
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
