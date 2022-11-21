Read full article on original website
pelicanpostonline.com
Senator Lambert explains Constitutional Amendments on ballot
One more round of elections in 2022, December 10’s ballot includes three proposed Constitutional Amendments on the statewide slate. 26 of Ascension’s 69 voting precincts also include a runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission. Below you can find the cliff notes on those amendments, courtesy of Senator Eddie Lambert.
AG offers Consumer Safety Tips for Holiday Shopping
Black Friday is mere hours away, and Attorney General Jeff Landry wants Louisiana consumers to keep their holidays happy by avoiding the risks that come with shopping. “While taking advantage of any sweet deals or really low prices, I encourage consumers to be vigilant,” said Attorney General Landry. “Please check and follow the tips below to help safely prepare for the holidays while still achieving maximum savings.”
