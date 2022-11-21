Read full article on original website
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 25
We are almost a week into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the trek has been exhilaratin,g to say the least. The first few days of the quadrennial tournament saw some big upsets, including Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina, as well as eight scoreless first halves, with four of those matches taking place on Thanksgiving Day.
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
Meet Matt Turner, USMNT's No. 1 Goalkeeper at 2022 World Cup
Matt Turner is turning heads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Through two games – and two draws – Turner has just conceded one goal against Wales and England: a penalty kick to Gareth Bale. After manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-man squad on Nov. 9 and didn’t...
2022 World Cup Power Rankings After First Group Stage Game
What a wild first week in Qatar. With every nation having played its first group stage game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we’ve already witnessed multiple shocking upsets and some thrilling encounters. Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 comeback win over Argentina went down as one of the biggest upsets in...
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
US Goalkeeper Matt Turner Makes Diving Stop Vs. England to Keep Game Scoreless
The United States and England were scoreless at the break thanks in part to Matt Turner. The U.S. goalkeeper made just one save in the first half, but it required a full-extension dive in the closing seconds of stoppage time. England’s Mason Mount fired a shot from the top of the box that forced Turner to dive to his right and swat the ball away.
Ilia Malinin in familiar position after Grand Prix Finland short program
Ilia Malinin landed a quadruple Axel in his free skate to win his first two competitions this season. Less known was that the 17-year-old American had to come from behind to win each time. An at least slightly injured Malinin looks up in the standings again after the short program...
