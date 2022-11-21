Read full article on original website
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Helen Mirren Is Here to Remind You She Dated "Amazing" Liam Neeson
Watch: Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. Did you know Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson were once a couple?. In a Nov. 22 interview with AARP the Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress recalled their '80s relationship and the romantic, handmade gift she once got him. "All my boyfriends had...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years
Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers. The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.
Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Kourtney Kardashian & Landon Barker Want to Do Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Mark Ballas REACT to Their DWTS Win. Charli D'Amelio is already sounding off on Dancing With the Stars season 32. The TikTok star, who won season 31 during Nov. 21's finale alongside partner Mark Ballas, is revealing whether boyfriend Landon Barker or his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian about the possibility of joining the franchise themselves.
RHOA's Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia
Watch: Porsha Williams Talks Memoir, Wedding Plans & Nene Leakes. Porsha Williams got her happy ending. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, has married entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, 57, her rep confirms to E! News. According to People, the couple wed in a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at...
Bachelor in Paradise’s Kate Gallivan Apologizes for “Classist” Comments About Logan Palmer
Kate Gallivan is owning up to her mistakes. After the Bachelor in Paradise reunion Nov 22, tThe real estate agent, who appeared on season eight of the dating series, has issued an apology for comments she made toward fellow contestant Logan Palmer while on the beach. "In light of the...
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names
A name says a lot about a person—and a family. The Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians featured the arrival of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy, who was born via surrogate in...
Zach Shallcross Strips Down in Chaotic Bachelor Trailer
The trailer for the upcoming season of The Bachelor starts with Zach Shallcross in the shower—and somehow only gets more scandalous from there. Zach, who was a contestant on Rachel Recchia and...
Kevin Bacon Reveals His Darkest Six Degrees of Separation Yet
Watch: Kevin Bacon Said "YES" to Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Without Reading Script. Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon goes all the way back to Abraham Lincoln. Kevin Bacon is no stranger to the viral Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon phenomenon, but, as he exclusively shared with E! News, there's a person he's apparently connected to that came as quite the shock.
Jenna Ortega Explains How She and Christina Ricci Bonded Over Playing Wednesday Addams
Watch: How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams Role. You'll want to snap, snap after hearing this sweet news. As the altogether ooky new series Wednesday was released on Netflix Nov. 23, star Jenna Ortega is explaining how she and Christina Ricci—who played the titular character in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its 1993 follow-up Addams Family Values—connected over the role during Ricci's cameo appearance.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat
Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Iconic Horror Actress Eliminates Herself on The Masked Singer
It might be turkey time, but The Masked Singer dialed it back to spooky season. The Nov. 23 Fright Night-themed episode brought the arrival of two new celebrity competitors—and a self-imposed...
BiP's Victoria Fuller Weighs in On Her and Greg Grippo's Future
Victoria Fuller has seemingly found paradise—after leaving the beach. The medical sales representative, who first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor before getting engaged to Johnny...
Hayden Panettiere Spotted Out With Ex Brian Hickerson
Following years of relationship and legal issues, Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson remain friends—and travel companions. The two were spotted together inside a departures terminal at Los...
Spencer Grammer Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Dad Kelsey Grammer
Watch: Kelsey Grammer Talks Working With Daughter in Lifetime Movie. Kelsey Grammer and daughter Spencer Grammer are in the Christmas spirit. The Greek star got candid over what it was like to film a Christmas movie with her dad—which marks the first time the pair has worked together—and how doing so brought them closer.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Tells Baby "Your Girls Are Ready for You"
Mommy-and-me maternity shoot. As Brittany Mahomes awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Patrick Mahomes, the pregnant social media star showed off her growing baby bump in a special...
Laverne Cox & Robin Thede Share Our Obsession With Angela Bassett
We love a good fangirl moment. In this sneak peek at the Nov. 23 episode of E!'s If We're Being Honest, host Laverne Cox and comedian Robin Thede look back at the time they lost their cool filming...
Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids
Brittany Bell is rising to the occasion as a mom of three. The model—who gave birth to her and Nick Cannon's third child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, in September—posted a photo of the newborn with...
Joe Jonas Recalls Auditioning for Spider-Man Role
From "Lovebug" to Spider-Man? Not so fast, tiger. In a new interview, Joe Jonas says he was once a contender for the title role in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man. "I remember years ago I...
