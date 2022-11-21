ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife

Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Helen Mirren Is Here to Remind You She Dated "Amazing" Liam Neeson

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. Did you know Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson were once a couple?. In a Nov. 22 interview with AARP the Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress recalled their '80s relationship and the romantic, handmade gift she once got him. "All my boyfriends had...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers. The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.
RHOA's Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia

Watch: Porsha Williams Talks Memoir, Wedding Plans & Nene Leakes. Porsha Williams got her happy ending. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, has married entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, 57, her rep confirms to E! News. According to People, the couple wed in a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at...
ATLANTA, GA
Kevin Bacon Reveals His Darkest Six Degrees of Separation Yet

Watch: Kevin Bacon Said "YES" to Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Without Reading Script. Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon goes all the way back to Abraham Lincoln. Kevin Bacon is no stranger to the viral Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon phenomenon, but, as he exclusively shared with E! News, there's a person he's apparently connected to that came as quite the shock.
Jenna Ortega Explains How She and Christina Ricci Bonded Over Playing Wednesday Addams

Watch: How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams Role. You'll want to snap, snap after hearing this sweet news. As the altogether ooky new series Wednesday was released on Netflix Nov. 23, star Jenna Ortega is explaining how she and Christina Ricci—who played the titular character in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its 1993 follow-up Addams Family Values—connected over the role during Ricci's cameo appearance.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”

Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat

Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Spencer Grammer Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Dad Kelsey Grammer

Watch: Kelsey Grammer Talks Working With Daughter in Lifetime Movie. Kelsey Grammer and daughter Spencer Grammer are in the Christmas spirit. The Greek star got candid over what it was like to film a Christmas movie with her dad—which marks the first time the pair has worked together—and how doing so brought them closer.
