Where to watch the World Cup in Austin
The World Cup has arrived and there are plenty of Austin bars opening their doors for watch parties.
What's happening: The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday, with the host nation taking on Ecuador.
Zoom in: The United States is in Group B with England, Iran and Wales. All three USA group stage matches kick off at 1pm CT:
- Monday: Wales
- Nov. 25: England
- Nov. 29: Iran
How it works: The top two teams with the most points in the group stage will advance to the knockout stage.
- The final match is Dec. 18.
How to watch: FOX and Fox Sports will air all the games.
- You can stream full match replays free on Tubi .
Be smart: Alcohol sales in Texas start at 7am Monday through Saturday and 10am Sundays.
Where to watch:
- The Pub at 214 W. 4th St.
- Independence Brewing Co. at 3913 Todd Lane.
- Scholz Garten at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.
- Black Sheep Lodge at 2108 S. Lamar Blvd.
- Jack & Ginger's at 11500B Rock Rose Ave.
- Lustre Pearl South at 10400 Menchaca Road.
- Haymaker at 2310 Manor Road.
- B.D. Riley's Irish Pub at 1905 Aldrich St.
Comments / 0