Where to watch the World Cup in Austin

The World Cup has arrived and there are plenty of Austin bars opening their doors for watch parties.

What's happening: The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday, with the host nation taking on Ecuador.

Zoom in: The United States is in Group B with England, Iran and Wales. All three USA group stage matches kick off at 1pm CT:

Monday: Wales

Nov. 25: England

Nov. 29: Iran

How it works: The top two teams with the most points in the group stage will advance to the knockout stage.

The final match is Dec. 18.

How to watch: FOX and Fox Sports will air all the games.

You can stream full match replays free on Tubi .

Be smart: Alcohol sales in Texas start at 7am Monday through Saturday and 10am Sundays.

Where to watch: