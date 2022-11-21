ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Where to watch the World Cup in Austin

By Nicole Cobler
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago

The World Cup has arrived and there are plenty of Austin bars opening their doors for watch parties.

What's happening: The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday, with the host nation taking on Ecuador.

Zoom in: The United States is in Group B with England, Iran and Wales. All three USA group stage matches kick off at 1pm CT:

  • Monday: Wales
  • Nov. 25: England
  • Nov. 29: Iran

How it works: The top two teams with the most points in the group stage will advance to the knockout stage.

  • The final match is Dec. 18.

How to watch: FOX and Fox Sports will air all the games.

  • You can stream full match replays free on Tubi .

Be smart: Alcohol sales in Texas start at 7am Monday through Saturday and 10am Sundays.

Where to watch:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Things to do in Austin, Nov. 23-27

If you're staying put for Thanksgiving, we've got you covered. Here are a few events we're eyeing for the long weekend:🛍️ Get your holiday shopping done during Small Business Saturday. Many Austin-area shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses will offer deals and specials this weekend.🎭 Catch Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" on stage at the Long Center through Sunday.🏀 Watch the Texas women's basketball team take on Princeton at 1pm Sunday at the Moody Center.🤠 Wrap up your turkey day at the Continental Club, where Dale Watson and his Lone Stars will perform their Thanksgiving show and dance. Doors open at 9pm. $15 cover.🥐 Scoop up a selection of pastries from Lutie's executive pastry chef Susana Querejazu and grab a coffee from Tiny House coffee on Sunday until they sell out.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

The do's and don't's for deep-frying a Thanksgiving turkey

If you're deep-frying your turkey this year, be careful. Yes, you want a crisp, juicy bird — but you also want to keep your eyebrow hairs unsinged.What's happening: The Austin Fire Department on Tuesday demonstrated how not to fry your turkey. The big picture: U.S. fire departments respond to more than 1,400 fires on Thanksgiving, more than three times the average of any other day during the year. Texas ranks first among states for the most grease and cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day.What not to do: The main causes of deep-fryer fires include:Too much oil in the fryer pot. Oil...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin's skyline set to be taller than the rest of Texas

Austin's super-tower arms race has a new entrant.Driving the news: Austin-based real estate developer Wilson Capital announced plans Monday for Wilson Tower, an 80-story apartment building at 410 E. Fifth St.At 1,035 feet, it will be the tallest tower in Texas upon completion, per Austin Towers — besting the Waterline, under construction on Red River Street, by a baker's dozen. Why it matters: Austin is the new Gotham.Once upon a time — circa 1890 — the Capitol building towered over Austin's low-slung saloons and mule-drawn trolleys running up and down muddy ruts. Now, it's dwarfed by gleaming towers of glass...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Why a suburban Dallas lawmaker is taking an interest in Austin politics

A suburban Dallas lawmaker wants to cordon off Austin as a stand-alone district under the thumb of the Texas Legislature. Driving the news: State lawmakers started filing bills for next year's legislative session this week.Lawmakers eager to show their conservative bona fides have begun filing so-called Austin-bashing bills that aim to limit the clout of the liberal-minded local government.Reality check: The proposal by Republican state Rep. Jared Patterson is highly unlikely to make it into state law — or even get a hearing on the House floor — but, in the past, local measures limiting tree removal or offering safe...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Tampa Bay

AfroTech conference arrives in Austin

One of the largest tech conferences for Black entrepreneurs kicked off in Austin this week, bringing more than 25,000 attendees to the convention center and downtown Hilton through Thursday.Why it matters: It's the first in-person AfroTech conference since 2019, and a chance for Black founders, musicians, investors and more to converge.What they're saying: Morgan DeBaun, the co-founder and CEO of AfroTech's parent company, Blavity, told Axios that she saw Austin as the perfect city to bridge the tech conference with an inaugural music experience.DeBaun added that she hopes the conference will help Black tech workers feel supported in the industry."When...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Tampa Bay

Artists to see at Austin Studio Tour

Friday marks the second weekend of Austin Studio Tour, a two-weekend citywide event with lots of opportunities to enjoy beautiful art made by local creatives.An added bonus: There are plenty of places to cross those holiday gifts off your list.We've roundup up some local artists and events to catch:Sarah Annie Navarrete Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Annie NavarreteWhat: Navarrete will display her photography focused on dance and movement at her East Austin home studio.She describes her work as exploring "kinetic narratives through an emotional tone as they relate and identify to the human body."Where: Noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday at 1709...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Texas artist Rose Toro unveils East Austin mosaic mural

Houston-based artist Rose Toro has completed a mosaic mural in East Austin just in time for Veterans Day.The big picture: The vibrant mosaic, unveiled this week at the site of nonprofit Southwest Key Programs, is made of tiny glass tile and took one year to complete, Toro told Axios.Details: Toro says she chose to display past and present veterans of all backgrounds and ethnicities.The mosaic includes Navy veteran and Purple Heart recipient Victor Garza and depicts Laura Isbell, an Air Force veteran who died of blood cancer after inhaling chemicals in Afghanistan.What they're saying: "We are who we are today in the world because of veterans," Toro told Axios.Garza, the Navy veteran, traveled from California to see the unveiling of the monument and told Fox 7 Austin that he "hopes the community will embrace it.""We're honoring not only those that have left us, but we're honoring all veterans that are here with us," Garza added.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Tampa Bay

Watershed Protection Department employees part of Waller Creek dance

More than two dozen Watershed Protection Department employees will be featured in a dance at Waller Creek.Details: Set to live original music, the free performance presented by Forklift Danceworks runs from Thursday to Sunday and will explore the way water moves through downtown Austin, according to a news release.The 45-minute performance titled "The Way of the Water: Waller Creek" will feature the stories of city workers, including those who remove trash from Lady Bird Lake and environmental scientists who monitor water quality.The dance will also feature more than 15 vehicles including — you guessed it — a forklift. What they're...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Tampa Bay

Volunteer guide: 5 ways to give back in Austin

The season of giving is almost upon us, so we found a few volunteer opportunities with local organizations that need your help.But, but, but: Don't stop here. There are dozens of other worthy causes in and around Austin.1. Help out at a local animal shelterFoster a pet or pitch in at the Austin Animal Center.Why it matters: Volunteering helps animals at the shelter, which has struggled with capacity, find caring homes.What to expect: Volunteers care for dogs and cats, greet visitors or help folks find the right furry friend to adopt.Details: Apply online and pick an orientation date to get...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin artist Moyo Oyelola's meditates on free will at Carver Museum exhibit

A new exhibit on the East Side asks profound, and sometimes mischievous, questions about just how much personal freedom we have in the world. Driving the news: Part performance art, part experiment, Moyo Oyelola's immersive show, titled "The Department of the People + Process" opened this month at Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center at 1165 Angelina St. The free show runs through Feb. 23.What it is: Moving through the playful exhibit feels like a mashup between a train station waiting room and a passport control interview. You fill out paperwork, sit on benches before submitting to an interview and...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Where to find Austin's biggest scones

🫖 As an inveterate tea drinker, I'm always on the lookout for a great scone — something crumbly, but not too crumbly — flaky, lightly sweetened. A nice scone leaves you feeling full and elegant at the same time.I found a very good one recently at Brentwood Social House, a rambling cafe on Koenig, just east of Burnet. Pro tip: It's open to the public, but if you want a fun outing with friends, the cafe reserves tea times with settings of sweet, mismatched, vintage china sets.Brentwood Social House wins authenticity points for carrying millionaire bars, Bakewell tarts and lemon tea cake.Details: The cafe's "fat rascal scone" is a Texas-sized version, finished with currants and almonds and served with jam and butter — and they'll even toast it up for you. Pretty and filling.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin band records drought song

An Austin honky tonk band has cut a new music video about drought.The big picture: The Pearl Snaps produced "A Little Rain" to draw attention to the plight of rural Texas. Sample lyric: "The cotton just won't grow/ and the corn is dying slow/ and the hay ain't nothing but stubble in every row."Of note: The music video was shot on ranchland near Buda and Johnson City — and the lead singer is the appropriately named Lisa Rainbolt.The backbeat: Pearl Snaps guitarist Bill Aydam wrote the song in 2011 — at the height of a mega-drought — and decided to...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin mayor's race results show a cleaved Austin

Data: Travis County Clerk; Map: Erin Davis and Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsVoting patterns in the first round of Austin's mayoral race laid bare, once again, Austin's east-west divide.Driving the news: Jolting the punditry class, state Rep. Celia Israel out-dueled her better-funded opponent, Kirk Watson, by about 15,000 votes, dominating precincts in East Austin.Watson reigned in wealthier, whiter precincts to the west of I-35. The top two vote-getters are headed for a December runoff since neither won more than 50% of the vote. What they're saying: "There is a mandate in Austin now that affordability and displacement need to be addressed in...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Three things we're watching in Austin elections returns

While the top-of-the-ticket matchup between Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott will earn the most attention in Texas on Election Night — the state's policy direction on immigration, abortion, environmental protection and social services hangs in the balance — we're keen on the outcome of a few local races. Here are our three big questions.Will we get a clear result Election Night in the Austin mayor's race?Former state senator and former mayor Kirk Watson has raised vastly more than his challengers in his bid to return to City Hall, and enjoys support from key unions and moderate Republicans and Democrats.Yes,...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin Police Department struggles to fill vacancies

Austin Police Department vacancies are continuing to climb amid staffing shortages in the city's 911 call center.Why it matters: How to approach public safety remains a lightning rod in the post-George Floyd era, with Austinites divided about police spending. Between the lines: The city and the police union are at an impasse over civilian oversight and pay as negotiations over a new police labor contract have become contentious. By the numbers: Police Chief Joe Chacon told KVUE that APD has 1,534 officers on the force, down 65 officers from one year ago.The department allocated for 1,812 officers in 2022,...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

People from India are top foreign homebuyers in Central Texas

People of Indian origin, for the first time, comprise the largest share of international homebuyers in Central Texas, per a new report by the Austin Board of Realtors.Why it matters: As their population expands in Central Texas, people of Indian origin are putting down long-term roots here, and that has cultural and political implications for the region.Details: Homebuyers from India comprised the largest share of international homebuyers (21%), with Mexico (10%), China (6%) and Canada (4%) rounding out the countries of origin for foreign buyers.Of note: International homebuyers include non-U.S. citizens who are here on a green card or are...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Tampa Bay

Austin mayoral race heads to a runoff

State Rep. Celia Israel and former mayor Kirk Watson will head to a runoff next month after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the crowded field for mayor.The big picture: Israel maintained a lead over Watson with 40.5% of the vote compared to his 35%, according to Travis County's unofficial election results which show nearly all precincts reporting as of 6:30am Wednesday.Jennifer Virden, the only other leading mayoral candidate, received roughly 18% of the vote.Of note: A small segment of Austin voters are in Williamson County.Why it matters: The results set up a battle between the...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Austin voters weigh in on city council and bonds

Austin voters won clarity — but not conclusiveness — in a handful of key city council races. Driving the news: The top two vote-getters in districts 3, 5 and 9 are headed for a runoff after a traffic jam of candidates meant that no one won more than 50% of the vote in those races, according to Travis County election results.The runoff matchups: José Velásquez vs. Daniel Silva in District 3, which spans East Austin and east Central Austin.Stephanie Bazan and Ryan Alter will face-off in South Austin's District 5. In Central Austin's District 9, Zohaib Qadri will match up...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Elon Musk could move Twitter to Austin

Master-of-the universe, Austin couch-surfer and geopolitics dabbler Elon Musk now owns Twitter — leading us to speculate about whether he might move the social media company to Austin.Why it matters: Austin may soon find itself at the center of global conversations about how Big Tech should govern speech. On Sunday, Musk posted — and later deleted — a tweet that furthered baseless allegations about the assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.What they're saying: "We believe Twitter will open up an office in Austin as this now is the foundation of the Musk ecosystem," Dan Ives, an...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Workers claim unpaid wages and unsafe conditions at Tesla buildout

Workers who helped build Tesla's Austin gigafactory are alleging wage and safety violations by their employers. Driving the news: On Tuesday, workers filed a pair of complaints, one claiming employers involved with site construction violated federal minimum wage and overtime pay laws and another alleging falsified safety credentials.Why it matters: The allegations shine a light on conditions for workers serving at the bottom of the tech pyramid. Details: In the first letter, workers say they either did not receive any pay for work performed or were deprived of overtime pay. "Workers reported being promised a non-discretionary double pay bonus if...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy