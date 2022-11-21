ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man found shot in grassy area on Indy's east side dies from injuries

By Katie Cox
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScZhN_0jISYT5h00

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after police say he was found shot in a grassy area on Indianapolis' north side overnight Monday.

Indianapolis Police Department officers initially responded to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. Arriving officers located an adult male who had been shot lying in a grassy area near the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue shortly after arrival.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by IMPD.

Police have not identified any suspects and are asking for the public's help to collect any additional information about the shooting. If you have any information, contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Person Found Dead Outside Home on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead outside a home Thanksgiving morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were told that a person was on the side of the road near 3400 North Leland Avenue. That’s near the 34th street and Emerson Avenue intersection. There, they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. IMPD officers were investigating a report of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in fair after a shooting on Indy’s north side. Police said the first shooting happened at 16th and Broadway Street around 2 p.m. While police were investigating, officers located a second victim with a gunshot wound around an hour later. Police said both...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 people shot on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two people have been shot on the city’s north side. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Park Avenue. That’s near a Kroger grocery store. When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they say they found two people...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

16-year-old boy fatally shot on Indy’s south side Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS – A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. Friday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive. That is in Brookwood Apartments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Person found dead after house fire in McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE — One person died Friday night after a house fire, according to the McCordsville Police Chief. The fire happened around 9 p.m. in the Bay Creek Subdivision. Firefighters found the victim inside the house. No other information about the fire or the victim has been released.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy