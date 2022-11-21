ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Newsweek

China Urges Calm After Russia-Ukraine War Missile Explodes in Poland

Beijing called for calm on Wednesday as NATO allies sought to identify the origins of a missile that exploded in a Polish border village, killing two civilians the day before. "All parties concerned should stay calm, exercise restraint and avoid escalating tensions," said Mao Ning, one of China's Foreign Ministry spokespersons.
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘playing politics’ as Russia says Kyiv stealing gas from Europe

Russia was accused of using gas as a political tool after threatening to further cut supplies to Europe, claiming that Kyiv was holding up deliveries to Moldova on Moscow’s last running pipeline via Ukraine.Kremlin-owned energy giant Gazprom said a significant volume of gas had been kept by Ukraine instead of reaching its destination in Moldova, Ukraine’s western neighbour which has already been forced into blackouts due to Russian missile strikes that have downed some of its power lines.Gazprom said if the alleged hold-ups continue it “will start reducing its gas supplies” through Ukraine starting from Monday, after having already...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
AFP

NATO believes Poland blast an 'accident', Kyiv assails Russia

Western leaders moved to calm fears of a dangerous escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying a missile blast in Poland was likely an accident, while Kyiv pushed back hard at the idea that its anti-aircraft fire was to blame. But by Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda called it an "unfortunate accident", saying that while the projectile likely originated from Ukraine's air defences, the blame lay with Russia because of its attacks.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russia Calls Report of Poland Missile Strike a 'Provocation'

Russia dismissed reports its missiles struck a Polish village on Tuesday as a "provocation" amid mounting concerns of further strained tensions between Russia and the West. U.S. security officials said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, which borders Ukraine, on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The missiles reportedly struck the village of Przewodów, killing two people. Polish authorities were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation" but had not publicly commented on the strike.
WVNews

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that marked the first time in the war with Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy