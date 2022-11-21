Read full article on original website
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
Turkey's President Erdogan is emerging as a power player in Ukraine after brokering an abrupt reversal by Russia
When Russia backed down earlier this week over its threats to block grain shipments out of Ukraine, it was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who was among the first to break the news. Speaking to Turkey's parliament, Erdogan said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had informed his Turkish counterpart...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
China Urges Calm After Russia-Ukraine War Missile Explodes in Poland
Beijing called for calm on Wednesday as NATO allies sought to identify the origins of a missile that exploded in a Polish border village, killing two civilians the day before. "All parties concerned should stay calm, exercise restraint and avoid escalating tensions," said Mao Ning, one of China's Foreign Ministry spokespersons.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘playing politics’ as Russia says Kyiv stealing gas from Europe
Russia was accused of using gas as a political tool after threatening to further cut supplies to Europe, claiming that Kyiv was holding up deliveries to Moldova on Moscow’s last running pipeline via Ukraine.Kremlin-owned energy giant Gazprom said a significant volume of gas had been kept by Ukraine instead of reaching its destination in Moldova, Ukraine’s western neighbour which has already been forced into blackouts due to Russian missile strikes that have downed some of its power lines.Gazprom said if the alleged hold-ups continue it “will start reducing its gas supplies” through Ukraine starting from Monday, after having already...
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Poland calls missile that killed 2 'Russian-made'; Biden says it's 'unlikely' it was fired from Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change
ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
LIVE: Poland and Biden say missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukraine
An international investigation is underway regarding the origin of the missile that struck Poland, a member of NATO, and killed two people.
EU preparing new Russia sanctions package, von der Leyen says
HELSINKI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is pressing ahead with a ninth sanctions package on Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Finland on Thursday.
NATO believes Poland blast an 'accident', Kyiv assails Russia
Western leaders moved to calm fears of a dangerous escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying a missile blast in Poland was likely an accident, while Kyiv pushed back hard at the idea that its anti-aircraft fire was to blame. But by Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda called it an "unfortunate accident", saying that while the projectile likely originated from Ukraine's air defences, the blame lay with Russia because of its attacks.
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
Russia Calls Report of Poland Missile Strike a 'Provocation'
Russia dismissed reports its missiles struck a Polish village on Tuesday as a "provocation" amid mounting concerns of further strained tensions between Russia and the West. U.S. security officials said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, which borders Ukraine, on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The missiles reportedly struck the village of Przewodów, killing two people. Polish authorities were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation" but had not publicly commented on the strike.
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday -- hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that marked the first time in the war with Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy...
