Yakima, WA

Winner winner turkey dinner: Yakima schools find creative ways to give out Thanksgiving meals

By VANESSA ONTIVEROS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Yakima Herald Republic

Actor Jennifer Garner visits Grandview to help distribute Thanksgiving meals

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Six local authors signing books in Saturday event at Encore Books in Yakima

Encore Books in Yakima will host six local authors at a book-signing event Saturday. “Day of Authors” will include Rob Phillips and Ben Mayo, each with new books to introduce, plus Victor Kusske, Ellen Allmendinger, Amanda Valdez and Richard Brunstetter. Authors will be participating from noon to 4 p.m. at the bookstore located at 415 W. Walnut St.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jo-Anne P. Eldridge, 82

Jo-Anne Pauline Eldridge, 82, of Yakima died Saturday, Nov. 19. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Joanna Ellen Poole-Swanson, 87

Joanna Ellen Poole-Swanson, 87, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Evangeline C. Sewright, 81

Evangeline C. Sewright, 81, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20, in Spokane. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ferdinand Wolfram, 88

Ferdinand "Larry" Wolfram, 88, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 22. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Retha "Lorrene" Lemaster, 94

Retha "Lorrene" Lemaster, 94, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Roger A. Hayes, 82

Roger Allen Hayes, 82, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Claire Helene Powell, 89

Claire Helene Powell, 89, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Evelyn J. Sprague, 80

Evelyn Jean Sprague, 80, of Selah died Saturday, Nov. 19, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Robert W. Benner, 77

Robert W. Benner, 77, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Cashmere Post Acute Care Center. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

School closings & delays

• Heritage University: The Heritage University campus in Toppenish is on a two hour delay for opening due to weather. Classes before 10:00 am will meet via Zoom, and faculty and staff will work remotely until campus opens.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Emma Jane Kuma, 100

Emma Jane Kuma, 100, of Selah died Sunday, Nov. 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Alfreda T. Miranda-Sanchez, 49

Alfreda T. Miranda-Sanchez, 49, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 14. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Russell W. Phillips, 84

Russell W. Phillips, 84, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, Nov. 22. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

