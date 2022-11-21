Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins
LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
foxnebraska.com
92-year-old woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they found...
Comments / 0