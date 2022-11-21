FDOT, FHP troopers share holiday travel safety advice

ORLANDO, Fla. — Traffic has been building in and around Central Florida as the busy holiday travel season is underway.

Thousands of people will be driving on Central Florida’s highways ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Florida Department of Transportation opened its doors to Channel 9 on Monday morning to share how the agency is responding to the traffic surge.

FDOT uses transportation management centers to help direct and avoid congestion, so that drivers are safe.

Officials said this is one of the busiest weeks on the roads.

Thanksgiving travel numbers this year are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Channel 9 spoke with the Florida Highway Patrol about keeping people safe as they use the highways to get around.

See more in the video above.

