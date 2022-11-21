Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during World Cup coverage
An Argentinian TV reporter was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup in Qatar. Dominique Metzger was broadcasting from the Corniche area of Doha in the build up to the first match of the tournament – between Qatar and Iran – when items were stolen from her bag, including her wallet.
Spice Girls’ Mel C “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at Qatar World Cup as LGBTQ+ ally
Melanie C has said she “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as an LGBTQ+ ally. The host nation has faced widespread condemnation over its views on homosexuality (which is illegal in Qatar), women’s rights, and the deaths of migrant workers who built the stadiums for the tournament.
N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time
N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage. The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.
Will Young criticises David Beckham over “odious” World Cup deal
Will Young has hit out at David Beckham over the former footballer accepting a paid ambassador role for Qatar during the 2022 World Cup. The tournament’s host nation has been widely condemned over its views on homosexuality (which is illegal in Qatar), women’s rights, and the deaths of migrant workers who built the stadiums.
FIFA to allow rainbow hats and flags at World Cup stadiums in policy U-turn
Football’s governing body FIFA are now set to allow rainbow hats and flags into World Cup stadiums in a policy U-turn. Earlier this week, Welsh football fans claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of their World Cup match with the USA on Monday (November 21). In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and that it planned to address the matter with FIFA.
Why USMNT should gain confidence from disappointing draw with England
AL KHOR, Qatar — The last time the U.S. men’s national team was here, sitting in a sweaty locker room after a World Cup draw with England, the editors at the New York Post were concocting a headline that accurately captured America’s delight. “USA WINS 1-1,” the...
‘Call Of Duty’ remixes national anthems for special World Cup event
Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event running alongside the tournament. As part of the ‘Support A Team’ event that started yesterday (November 24), each day players will be able to predict which team will win the daily highlighted event.
Peter Kay’s “huge” earnings revealed before UK tour sold out in minutes
Peter Kay‘s “huge” earnings have been revealed just before his upcoming UK tour sold out in minutes. A source reportedly told The Sun that Kay’s company accounts currently holds £22.6million, without taking into account ticket sales. “The accounts just prove what a huge success Peter...
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
Pusha T postpones UK and European ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour to 2023 due to “production issues”
Pusha T has postponed the imminent UK and European leg of his ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour due to “production issues”. The rapper was set to bring his lauded 2022 album to the UK and Europe across the next month, with dates set to begin in Zurich next week (November 30).
