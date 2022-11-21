ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

TV reporter robbed live on air during World Cup coverage

An Argentinian TV reporter was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup in Qatar. Dominique Metzger was broadcasting from the Corniche area of Doha in the build up to the first match of the tournament – between Qatar and Iran – when items were stolen from her bag, including her wallet.
NME

N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time

N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage. The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.
NME

Will Young criticises David Beckham over “odious” World Cup deal

Will Young has hit out at David Beckham over the former footballer accepting a paid ambassador role for Qatar during the 2022 World Cup. The tournament’s host nation has been widely condemned over its views on homosexuality (which is illegal in Qatar), women’s rights, and the deaths of migrant workers who built the stadiums.
NME

FIFA to allow rainbow hats and flags at World Cup stadiums in policy U-turn

Football’s governing body FIFA are now set to allow rainbow hats and flags into World Cup stadiums in a policy U-turn. Earlier this week, Welsh football fans claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of their World Cup match with the USA on Monday (November 21). In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and that it planned to address the matter with FIFA.
NME

‘Call Of Duty’ remixes national anthems for special World Cup event

Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event running alongside the tournament. As part of the ‘Support A Team’ event that started yesterday (November 24), each day players will be able to predict which team will win the daily highlighted event.
NME

Peter Kay’s “huge” earnings revealed before UK tour sold out in minutes

Peter Kay‘s “huge” earnings have been revealed just before his upcoming UK tour sold out in minutes. A source reportedly told The Sun that Kay’s company accounts currently holds £22.6million, without taking into account ticket sales. “The accounts just prove what a huge success Peter...
NME

N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show

N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy