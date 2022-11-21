In the mid-1990s, Michael Hutchence, lead singer of Australian rock band INXS and one of the most gifted and charismatic rock stars of his generation, was asked for his thoughts on suicide.“People don’t mind if you kill yourself, they’re quite happy about it,” he said. “It’s a lead story, isn’t it? Well I hope I don’t become a lead story.”On November 22, 1997, Hutchence became the lead story. At around 10:30 that morning he carefully tied his snakeskin belt to the automatic lock on the door of Room 524 at the Sydney Ritz-Carlton, looped the other end around his neck,...

