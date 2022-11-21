Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol , the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a car that made a left turn in front of him. Emergency crews flew Strunk by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

An MU Health Care spokesman said Strunk is in serious condition as of Monday morning.

The driver of the car, Brett T. Graham, 20, of Webb City, wasn't hurt in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said Strunk wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

