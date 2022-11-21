ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Maguire Starts For England As Gareth Southgate Opts For 4-3-3 System Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

Maguire has only started three of Manchester United's 14 EPL games this season but Southgate has kept faith in a player that has served him well as previous tournaments.

Harry Maguire has been named in England's starting XI for their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Maguire has only started three of Manchester United's 14 Premier League games this season but England boss Gareth Southgate has kept faith in a player that has served him well as previous tournaments.

Southgate has opted to line his team up in a 4-3-3 formation against Iran, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham deployed in the center of the field.

Captain Harry Kane will be supported in attack by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Raheem Sterling.

Jordan Pickford starts in goal, a week after being given the no.1 in England's list of squad numbers.

Of England's 11 starters against Iran, only Saka (17), Bellingham (22), Kieran Tripper (12) and Mason Mount (17) have a squad number higher than 11.

England and Iran have never previously met in an international soccer match.

Iran have faced European opposition eight times at World Cups, losing six and drawing two of those games.

Confirmed England XI to play Iran:

Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane.

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi, Nourollahi, Cheshmi, Hajsafi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Karimi.

