ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

2023 NBA Draft: Kentucky’s Cason Wallace Continues Hot Start

By Derek Parker
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qH1o8_0jISX4Jo00

Cason Wallace again showed why he'll be a versatile pick come draft night 2023.

Kentucky guard Cason Wallace continued his hot start to his collegiate career on Sunday night, despite the Wildcats tough loss to Gonzaga.

Wallace poured on 14 points on 5-for-9, dished out two steals, grabbed two rebounds and again showedcased his versatility with four steals.

One of the better, if not the best, defensive guard prospect in years, Wallace has quickly shown his worth on that end of the court. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has 17 steals in five contests, and has been an absolute terror for opposing backcourts thus far.

But what’s been most impressive has been his ability to score, especially in situations that NBA teams will likely be looking for.

In the scoring department, Wallace has scored 12-plus points in four of his five contests, hitting eight threes in five contests. He’s also averaged 4.6 assists per game, a clear indication of his versatility all over the court.

Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Wallace: “When it comes to well-rounded prospects, look no further than Wallace. He does nearly everything well, making it hard to define clear weaknesses. He’s certainly not elite at everything, but he impacts the game at so many levels.

“As previously mentioned, Wallace is one of the best defenders in this freshman class. He takes defense personally and wants to lock down whoever is in front of him. With his frame, Wallace can guard three positions at a high level. He stays low to the ground, moves his feet well, and makes the right reads. His hands are also lightning quick.”

Kentucky likely hasn’t got out to the start it wanted, but with a long season ahead, with multiple guys who are likely to hear their name called on draft night 2023, there’s plenty of hope for the future.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton

The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Anthony Davis going beast mode; De'Aaron Fox on fire; Ben Simmons answers Philly bell

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
Mexia News

Heart of the Bulldogs:

, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
WORTHAM, TX
NBA

CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday

New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
MEMPHIS, TN
KFOR

Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 3

The third week of the high school football playoffs featured semifinal games in all but three classes, which had quarterfinals in 2A, A, and B.
ng-sportingnews.com

Anthony Davis should remain the Lakers' No. 1 option when LeBron James returns from injury

The Lakers got out to one of the worst starts in the NBA, even owning the league's worst record for a moment after they fell to 2-10. Things went from bad to worse when All-Star forward LeBron James — who was doing everything for his team with averages of 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game — suffered an adductor strain that would force him to miss up to two weeks of game action.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
200
Followers
345
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

 https://www.si.com/nba/draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy