“He did say that I'm playing like my old self” — Anthony Davis is finally living up to LeBron James' expectations

By Karan Tyagi
 4 days ago

The Lakers have reinvigorated the monster in Anthony Davis as he's obliterating his opponents on the court and a Lakers' squad without James seems to be performing well.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James

© Rob Gray - USA TODAY Sports

It has not been easy for the Los Angeles Lakers and their roster. From abysmal three-point shooting to a lack of cohesiveness on the court, the Lakers have faced the brunt of all their lackings so far in the season. They currently sit in the bottom half of the Western Conference, and things took a turn for the worse when they got to know that LeBron James would be sitting some games out after he sustained a left adductor injury against the Clippers on 10th Nov 2022.

But the franchise was in for a surprise! As a phoenix rises from the ashes of its past remains, Anthony Davis decided to put the Lakers on his back. He has propelled the Lakers on a three-game win streak and is looking in fine form on both sides of the court.

Seems like James was all praise for the newly revamped Davis, and Anthony reinstated what Lebron said: "We haven't talked about it, but he did say that I'm playing like my old self , so I'm trying to get back into that rhythm."

AD without LeBron

Anthony Davis has a 14-21 overall record without James for the Lakers. He is averaging 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 2.7 APG, but the fact that he has managed to score 30+ points with 15+ rebounds in three consecutive games is something that speaks for itself to showcase what kind of talent Davis is and justifies the Lakers decision to push for a trade to get him to LA before the 2020 season.

James sitting a game out for the Lakers is always worrisome, but Davis is delivering and reaffirming the faith lost on some of the Lakers' fans' parts. The powerhouse showcase in the last three games and etching his names with Elgin Baylor and Big Shaq can only mean that Davis likes to embrace the challenge and become "That Guy" for the James-less Lakers - something everyone, including LeBron, have been expecting Davis to do for some time now.

Carrying the momentum.

The Lakers have been inconsistent this season and registered only 5 wins. The shooting and the lack of commanding authority have been discussed. The fans have seen some glimpses of the earlier Lakers' teams over the years in those five wins, but the franchise is finding it difficult to carry the momentum consistently.

It remains to be seen whether the Lakers can still make the most out of this roster and not just rely on some monster performances dispersed over many game days and rather concentrate on being consistent and increasing their cohesiveness on the court.

Davis finally showing he, at the age of 29, can put the team on his back and let his soon-to-be 38-year-old superstar teammate manage minutes in the regular season is the best possible step in that direction.

