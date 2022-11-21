Effective: 2022-11-26 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues along Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and Highway 12 over White Pass. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO