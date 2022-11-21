Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues along Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and Highway 12 over White Pass. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches above 4000 feet and 4 to 7 inches below 4000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues over the passes along Interstate 84 and Highway 204. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
