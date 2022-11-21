Effective: 2022-11-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches possible. * WHERE...Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Holden Village. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and difficult. Travel could be very difficult. The conditions could impact travel in the area.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO