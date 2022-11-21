Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches possible. * WHERE...Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Holden Village. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and difficult. Travel could be very difficult. The conditions could impact travel in the area.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues along Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and Highway 12 over White Pass. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
Comments / 0