Top 13 waiver wire targets for Week 12 of fantasy football: Latavius Murray might be your best last chance at a starting fantasy RB

By Tyler Lauletta
 4 days ago
Latavius Murray gestures after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

  • With Week 12 on the horizon, it's time to work the waiver wire in your fantasy football league.
  • We go position by position in the NFL, with 13 players to target heading into next weekend.
  • Latavius Murray, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Christian Watson are all solid targets to pick up going into next week.
Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Samaje Perine dives for the pylon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 3.6%

Week 11 stats: 30 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 52 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns — 30.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: It's tough to expect three touchdowns out of Samaje Perine on any given day — this Sunday was just the second time all season that Perine has hit double-digit fantasy points. That said, given the success Perine had against the Steelers, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Bengals start feeding him a bit more regularly.

Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos
Latavius Murray gestures after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 33.8%

Week 11 stats: 49 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 23 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 17.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Latavius Murray has hit double-digit fantasy points in three of his past four games. While the Broncos backfield has been full of question marks all season, if that offense finally starts scoring some points, Murray could be a valuable asset down the homestretch of the fantasy season, and he's still widely available.

Eno Benjamin, RB, Houston Texans
Eno Benjamin runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 29.4%

Week 11 stats: N/A

One thing to know: Eno Benjamin, a surprise release by the Cardinals last week, was picked up by the Texans off waivers. While running back Dameon Pierce has been leading the Houston offense, Benjamin is a veteran presence that could contribute to an already run-heavy offense.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Tyler Allgeier runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 47.4%

Week 11 stats: 55 rushing yards, 1 reception, 9 receiving yards — 7.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Falcons offense runs through starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Still, Tyler Allgeier gets a solid amount of work, and if Patterson were to go down with an injury later this year, Allgeier would suddenly be a potential game-changing back.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Demarcus Robinson reels in a catch against the Carolina Panthers.

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.6%

Week 11 stats: 9 receptions, 128 receiving yards — 21.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Demarcus Robinson caught all nine of his targets from Lamar Jackson on Sunday to finish with his best game of the season. The Ravens have a couple favorable matchups on the horizon if you're in need of a bye-week fill-in.

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
Christian Watson celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 55.9%

Week 11 stats: 4 receptions, 48 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 21.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Hopefully you picked up Christian Watson after his breakout performance last week and had him in your lineup when he scored two touchdowns last Thursday. If you didn't he's still available in nearly half of leagues, but not for long.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants
Wan'Dale Robinson is tackled after a catch against the Detroit Lions.

AP Photo/John Munson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 12.1%

Week 11 stats: 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards — 19.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Giants spent most of Sunday trailing the Lions, leaving quarterback Daniel Jones to throw a season-high 44 pass attempts. Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was a major beneficiary of the uptick in passes, with nine catches on 13 targets. There's a good chance the Giants find themselves trailing again next week when they head to Dallas to play the Cowboys, so it could be another good game for Robinson.

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans
Treylon Burks fights through a defender against the Green Bay Packers.

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 22.7%

Week 11 stats: 7 receptions, 111 receiving yards — 18.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rookie receiver Treylon Burks missed four games in the middle of the season, but announced his return to game-ready shape with his first 100-yard receiving game against the Packers. While the Titans passing offense isn't exactly one you might be eager to buy fantasy shares in, Burks has the potential to be a star.

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers
Randall Cobb fights off a defender against the Tennessee Titans.

AP Photo/Morry Gash

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 3.4%

Week 11 stats: 6 receptions, 73 receiving yards — 13.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Packers receiving corps has been quite a carousel due to injuries, but with Randall Cobb healthy, it feels like he's got a pretty firm grasp on the third receiver spot in the Green Bay offense, along with Christian Watson and Allen Lazard. Aaron Rodgers loves throwing to guys he trusts, and there's no one in the state of Wisconsin he trusts more than Cobb.

Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Van Jefferson scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 16.3%

Week 11 stats: 3 receptions, 41 receiving yards — 7.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Cooper Kupp out of the Rams offense for the time being, there are a lot of targets that have to go somewhere. Van Jefferson has experience in the Los Angeles offense and has the potential to break free for a big play at any given moment. Make sure that Matthew Stafford isn't going to miss extended time before over-investing, but Jefferson should have some value moving forward.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints
Juwan Johnson makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 18.7%

Week 11 stats: 3 receptions, 47 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 13.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Juwan Johnson has been a top-five fantasy tight end in three of the past five weeks, and has scored five touchdowns over that same span. For a guy that wasn't on many fantasy players' radar heading into the season, he's putting on quite a show.

Austin Hooper, TE, Tennessee Titans
Austin Hooper quiets the crowd against the Green Bay Packers.

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 6.1%

Week 11 stats: 4 receptions, 36 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 19.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Austin Hooper had a solid game against the Packers, finding the end zone twice. Next week he and the Titans go up against a Bengals defense that just allowed Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth to come down with eight catches for 79 yards.

Washington Commanders defense
Davis Mills is sacked by the Washington Commanders defense.

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 50.4%

Week 11 stats: 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 5 sacks, 10 points against — 21 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Washington Commanders have now been the top-scoring defense in fantasy two straight weeks. Next week they face a one-dimensional Falcons offense. Further, stud edge rusher Chase Young might be back in the lineup next weekend.

Read the original article on Insider

