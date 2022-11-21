ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best and most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 American Music Awards

By Mikhaila Friel,Eve Crosbie
 2022-11-21
Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kelly Rowland on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on November 20, 2022.

ABC via Getty Images, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images, LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

  • The 2022 American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Sunday.
  • Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, and Carrie Underwood were in attendance.
  • Some wore dramatic pieces, including spikes and ruffles, while others wore elegant ballgowns.
Sabrina Carpenter wore a sparkly two-piece by Oscar de la Renta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFhoI_0jISWpff00
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Source: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

Kelly Rowland wore a leopard-print gown with a thigh-high slit and long black gloves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zbQ6_0jISWpff00
Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly walked the carpet in a daring purple suit covered in spikes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCKBL_0jISWpff00
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Taylor Swift wore a gold jumpsuit embroidered with rhinestones by The Blonds, according to her stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxweu_0jISWpff00
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

ABC via Getty Images

Source: Joseph Cassell Falconer/Instagram

Bebe Rexha wore a striking tulle gown with dramatic shoulder ruffles, a flowing train, and matching red boots.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qIgj_0jISWpff00
Bebe Rexha attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Sarah Morris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Dencia wore a sheer and silver bodysuit with a matching headpiece and a sparkly cane.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5G5y_0jISWpff00
Dencia attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

ABC via Getty Images

Måneskin brought their signature androgynous style to the red carpet in matching deconstructed suits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASgzu_0jISWpff00
Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin attend the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood wore a stunning pastel pink thigh-split gown by Tony Ward.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Hijm_0jISWpff00
Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Dove Cameron brought the drama with a monochrome outfit consisting of a sparkling white corset and bunched-up black skirt from Marc Jacobs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WM4D7_0jISWpff00
Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Source: Vogue Australia

Tinashe opted for a similar red-carpet look but wore her white corset with a low-slung black skirt and branded Marc Jacobs sunglasses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYzhP_0jISWpff00
Tinashe attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Sarah Morris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Source: Vogue Australia

Pink wore a sequin black-and-gold dress by Bob Mackie as she posed with her husband, Carey Hart, and their children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UuGq_0jISWpff00
Pink and her family attend the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Sarah Morris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Source: Vogue Australia

Meghan Trainor jumped on the Barbiecore trend in her dazzling, all-pink look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVFO0_0jISWpff00
Meghan Trainor attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kim Petras channeled Britney Spears' iconic 2001 AMAs look in a floor-sweeping denim dress which she paired with a micro bag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2nhR_0jISWpff00
Kim Petras attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash walked the red carpet together. Nash wore a black fitted floor-length gown, and Betts opted for a green suit with red, yellow, and black accents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1LPK_0jISWpff00
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

