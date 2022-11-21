The best and most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 American Music Awards
- The 2022 American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Sunday.
- Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, and Carrie Underwood were in attendance.
- Some wore dramatic pieces, including spikes and ruffles, while others wore elegant ballgowns.
Source: Sabrina Carpenter/InstagramKelly Rowland wore a leopard-print gown with a thigh-high slit and long black gloves. Machine Gun Kelly walked the carpet in a daring purple suit covered in spikes. Taylor Swift wore a gold jumpsuit embroidered with rhinestones by The Blonds, according to her stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.
Source: Joseph Cassell Falconer/InstagramBebe Rexha wore a striking tulle gown with dramatic shoulder ruffles, a flowing train, and matching red boots. Dencia wore a sheer and silver bodysuit with a matching headpiece and a sparkly cane. Måneskin brought their signature androgynous style to the red carpet in matching deconstructed suits. Carrie Underwood wore a stunning pastel pink thigh-split gown by Tony Ward.
Source: Carrie Underwood/InstagramDove Cameron brought the drama with a monochrome outfit consisting of a sparkling white corset and bunched-up black skirt from Marc Jacobs.
Source: Vogue AustraliaTinashe opted for a similar red-carpet look but wore her white corset with a low-slung black skirt and branded Marc Jacobs sunglasses.
Source: Vogue AustraliaPink wore a sequin black-and-gold dress by Bob Mackie as she posed with her husband, Carey Hart, and their children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.
Source: Vogue AustraliaMeghan Trainor jumped on the Barbiecore trend in her dazzling, all-pink look. Kim Petras channeled Britney Spears' iconic 2001 AMAs look in a floor-sweeping denim dress which she paired with a micro bag. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash walked the red carpet together. Nash wore a black fitted floor-length gown, and Betts opted for a green suit with red, yellow, and black accents. Read the original article on Insider
