The best and most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kelly Rowland on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on November 20, 2022. ABC via Getty Images, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images, LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Sunday.

Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, and Carrie Underwood were in attendance.

Some wore dramatic pieces, including spikes and ruffles, while others wore elegant ballgowns.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter wore a sparkly two-piece by Oscar de la Renta.

Source: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. ABC via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland wore a leopard-print gown with a thigh-high slit and long black gloves.Machine Gun Kelly walked the carpet in a daring purple suit covered in spikes.Taylor Swift wore a gold jumpsuit embroidered with rhinestones by The Blonds, according to her stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.

Source: Joseph Cassell Falconer/Instagram

Bebe Rexha attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Sarah Morris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Dencia attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. ABC via Getty Images

Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin attend the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Bebe Rexha wore a striking tulle gown with dramatic shoulder ruffles, a flowing train, and matching red boots.Dencia wore a sheer and silver bodysuit with a matching headpiece and a sparkly cane.Måneskin brought their signature androgynous style to the red carpet in matching deconstructed suits.Carrie Underwood wore a stunning pastel pink thigh-split gown by Tony Ward.

Source: Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Dove Cameron attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Dove Cameron brought the drama with a monochrome outfit consisting of a sparkling white corset and bunched-up black skirt from Marc Jacobs.

Source: Vogue Australia

Tinashe attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Sarah Morris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Tinashe opted for a similar red-carpet look but wore her white corset with a low-slung black skirt and branded Marc Jacobs sunglasses.

Source: Vogue Australia

Pink and her family attend the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Sarah Morris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Pink wore a sequin black-and-gold dress by Bob Mackie as she posed with her husband, Carey Hart, and their children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.

Source: Vogue Australia

Meghan Trainor attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kim Petras attends the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images