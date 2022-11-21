5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Incredibly Still Make Up 75% of Warren Buffett’s Portfolio

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy and hold strategies, and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the entire world.

One of the reasons for Berkshire Hathaway's stunning success over the years is that Warren Buffett and his right hand man Charlie Munger have always tried to stay with stock ideas they understand, and that has proved to be a winning strategy. In addition, many of the companies in their portfolio pay solid and reliable dividends.

Longtime investors and Buffett mavens are familiar with his quote that “His favorite holding for an S&P 500 stock is forever,” so it’s not really surprising to report that for all of the success and stature Berkshire Hathaway has in the investment world, that five top companies make up almost 75% of the fund's total holdings. While much more concentrated than most portfolio managers would ever consider, the strategy has worked for Berkshire Hathaway investors for years, and likely will continue in the future.

All five of these top companies are rated Buy, and all pay reliable dividends. With that noted, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

American Express

This stock has backed up recently and is offering the best entry point since late last year, despite posting solid second-quarter results. American Express Company ( NYSE: AXP ) provides charge and credit-payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide.

The company operates through three segments: global consumer services group; global commercial services; and global merchant and network services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense-management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing; servicing and settlement; point-of-sale marketing; information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services; as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising.

Shareholders are currently paid a 1.36% dividend. Wells Fargo has an overweight rating on the financial giant and a $170 price target. The Wall Street consensus target for the stock is posted at $167.75. The shares closed trading on Friday at $152.50.

Apple

It’s almost hard to comprehend that the legacy technology makes up a stunning 40% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ: AAPL ) designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics and computers. The company has developed its own proprietary iOS and Mac OS X operating systems and related software platform/ecosystem.

Revenues are principally derived from the iPhone line of smartphones, hardware sales of the Macintosh family of notebook and desktop computers, iPad tablets, and iPod portable digital music players, and the Apple Watch.

The company also realizes revenue from software, peripherals, digital media, and services. The technology giant has consistently churned out new products that the public loves and an inexpensive iPhone is one of its newest offerings

Apple shareholders are paid a 0.61% dividend. JPMorgan has a Buy rating and a $200 price target The consensus price target across Wall Street is $178.15. The stock closed trading on Friday at $151.29.

Bank of America

The company posted solid third-quarter results and interest0rate increases are welcomed by banks. Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE: BAC ) is a ubiquitous presence in the United States, providing various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and governments in the United States and internationally. Bank of America operates 5,100 banking centers, 16,300 ATMs, call centers, online and mobile banking platforms.

