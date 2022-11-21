ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Woman Thinks This One House Will Be the Reason Christmas Blow Ups Are Sold Out and We Think She’s Right

By Shawna Davis
 4 days ago

That’s a lot of lawn decorations.

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, there are those people who don’t care to decorate at all, those who are minimal with their décor and those who are absolute fanatics about the holiday season, especially Christmas .

And it’s safe to say, this one house on the block of TikTok content creator’s @that1crazy72 neighborhood is definitely in the latter category. If you’re wondering why there may be a shortage of Christmas blow ups, it may be because this one house has them all!

We’ve never seen anything like this! They had Christmas blow up characters from Santa Claus to Batman, Snoopy SpongeBob SquarePants, Scooby Doo, Tigger and so much more. Like, a whole lot more. What’s even more wild about their lawn decorations is that she wasn’t even finished with the entire lawn tour of the Christmas blow ups, which means they likely had quite a bit more that wasn’t shown on camera.

Some people may think that this household went a little over the top with their Christmas decorations, but maybe the extra Christmas décor will bring a smile to some of the neighbor’s faces.

But we can’t help but wonder, how much is their electricity bill during the holiday season?

