wogx.com
Orlando weather: A few showers possible on Thanksgiving in Central Florida ahead of next cool front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Thanksgiving!. While you're getting ready to feast with family and friends, you may be trying to decide whether to eat indoors or outdoors. Central Florida will be warm and mostly dry, but there is a chance for some downpours on this Turkey Day. And be sure to have a sweater ready because another cool front is on the way!
Orlando weather: Highs in the 80s for Black Friday shopping in Central Florida ahead of next cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 85 degrees. Happy Black Friday! We start the day with patchy dense fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Marion and Flagler Counties until 9 a.m. Slow down and use your low beam headlights. This afternoon highs will reach the...
Orlando weather forecast: Rain lingers in Central Florida: Will it clear out for Thanksgiving?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 75 degrees. No real concerns today. Weather is rather benign with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers moving through the area mainly before 1 p.m. Highs hit near 75 across Central Florida, breezes from the North. BEACHES:. Lots of clouds and a shower or two...
Here's when you can watch the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again this Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
ICE! at Gaylord Palms: Ice carvers reveal special holiday surprise on FOX 35
ICE! at Gaylord Palms is underway in Central Florida and the artisans who hand carve this spectacular event created a special, chilly surprise for FOX 35. Watch the reveal!
Florida jewelry store owner shares warning after thieves target his business
Police said this is the time of year when more break-ins occur. That's why a St. Cloud store owner is warning others to be on alert after thieves tried breaking into his place. Officers said other stores have been hit around Central Florida as well.
