Make Your Soap Last Longer With These 3 Simple Soap Holder Hacks

Is your bar soap disappearing too quickly? Try this!

Each year, over one billion plastic body wash bottles are thrown, many of which do not get recycled and end up in landfill where they sit for a long time without showing any signs of breaking down. If you actively try to live a sustainable lifestyle and ride the mindset of eco-conscious then your bathroom likely showcases a bar of soap.

The downfall of soap bars is storing them in wet places- such as the shower- without having them fall apart. Oftentimes they sit in a pool of water in soap dishes causing them to disappear quite quickly. Thankfully TikTok channel @zerowastecartel posted a video showing 3 neat and easy to create soap holders that will save your soap from falling apart and save you money.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

The ideas are genius and cost close to nothing, using many common household materials.

The first soap holder is made out of a round tin lid and rubber bands; pro tip: try using a lid off a glass jar such as a pasta sauce lid or olive jar lid and save the rubber bands that come free with produce, typically wrapped around broccoli stems or holding bundles of scallions together. To make the soap holder she placed the rubber bands over the tin lid making sure they cross in the center to create a bouncy hammock for your soap, keeping it out of pooling water.

The second soap holder is the most simple of the 3 as it uses just a metal bottle cap. The cap is pressed into the bottom of the soap bar, creating a built-in stand that holds the soap out of pooling water.

The third soap holder is very simple and uses just a drawstring bag, which typically come free with jewelry purchases. You place the soap inside the bag and hang it in the bathroom shower off a hook, the bag also doubles as a loofa!

Choosing to live sustainable doesn't not have to be a struggle, try one of these hacks to keep your soap from disappearing too fast!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.