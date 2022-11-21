ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles

COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
cleveland.com

Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Kudos to Cuyahoga County Council for allocating $225,000 to The Bail Project

Much thanks to Cuyahoga County Council for pledging $225,000 to The Bail Project, providing relief to many impoverished pretrial detainees who would otherwise have to sit in jail for weeks or perhaps months before trial (”Cuyahoga council helping bail out inmates stuck in jail on low bonds they can’t pay,” cleveland.com, Nov. 17). Forget the “do the crime, do the time” drivel. The reality is that, prior to trial and/or sentencing, a crime has only been alleged, not proven.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls honors top police officer at Village Council meeting

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Police Chief Amber Dacek announced Chad Goldberg as the department’s Police Officer of the Year at the Nov. 14 Village Council meeting. Goldberg -- who has been a member of the force for less that a year -- has made an immediate impact on the police department in going beyond the call of duty with his service and dedication, Dacek said.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Small Business Saturday sparks festive promotions at independent retailers throughout Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Move over Black Friday. Small Business Saturday will be more popular than ever with consumers this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday now stands on its own. It’s given rise to special sales promotions at small retailers and in communities of small retailers throughout Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

