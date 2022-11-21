Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Survey: Would voters support extending part of the sale tax to pay for a new jail?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne has said he would leave it to the public to decide whether to extend the quarter-percent sales tax to pay for a new jail, but a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer indicates it could be a hard sell, depending on who shows up to vote.
Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Branch of the NAACP supported and endorsed the passage of Issue 24, the proposal to install and increase independent oversight of policing in the city of Cleveland. In November 2021, our community came together to demand transparency and accountability as Issue 24 passed with nearly 60%...
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
Mayor expresses thanks to community at Solon’s holiday lighting ceremony
SOLON, Ohio – On the eve of Thanksgiving, Mayor Ed Kraus asked residents to think of things in their lives that they can be thankful for, and then he offered his own expressions of thanks. “I’m thankful for all of you,” he told the crowd of more than 300...
Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
Beachwood City Council gives go-ahead to $200-million mixed-use development at former hotel site
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (Nov. 21) a development agreement with local developer Chad Kertesz that paves the way for the complete redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel site, 3663 Park East Drive. The 7-0 vote in favor of the agreement allows Kertesz’s My Place, LLC...
Akron Leader Publications
Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles
COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
cleveland.com
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
Kudos to Cuyahoga County Council for allocating $225,000 to The Bail Project
Much thanks to Cuyahoga County Council for pledging $225,000 to The Bail Project, providing relief to many impoverished pretrial detainees who would otherwise have to sit in jail for weeks or perhaps months before trial (”Cuyahoga council helping bail out inmates stuck in jail on low bonds they can’t pay,” cleveland.com, Nov. 17). Forget the “do the crime, do the time” drivel. The reality is that, prior to trial and/or sentencing, a crime has only been alleged, not proven.
Akron awards $1M in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 100 local businesses: See the list
AKRON, Ohio – Some 100 small businesses in Akron will receive one-time, $10,000 grants to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Wednesday. Funding for the grants is provided by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars the city has received. Businesses selected...
Seven Hills announces $2.2 million road program for 2023
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Road construction season may have just ended in Northeast Ohio but some communities are already looking ahead to next year. That includes Seven Hills, which just announced a 2023 road program with an engineer’s estimated cost of $2.2 million. “What we’ll do over the next...
Chagrin Falls honors top police officer at Village Council meeting
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Police Chief Amber Dacek announced Chad Goldberg as the department’s Police Officer of the Year at the Nov. 14 Village Council meeting. Goldberg -- who has been a member of the force for less that a year -- has made an immediate impact on the police department in going beyond the call of duty with his service and dedication, Dacek said.
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
Small Business Saturday sparks festive promotions at independent retailers throughout Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Move over Black Friday. Small Business Saturday will be more popular than ever with consumers this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday now stands on its own. It’s given rise to special sales promotions at small retailers and in communities of small retailers throughout Northeast Ohio.
Power restored at Mercy Hospital; EMS no longer diverted
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is no longer diverting EMS away from its emergency room after power was restored on Wednesday.
19th-century Victorian in Ohio City asks $950,000: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio City is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Cleveland with century homes on quiet streets, trendy restaurants, bars and shops, plus a historic landmark in the West Side Market. Classic, turn-key Victorians in the heart of the neighborhood don’t hit the market often. That makes 2708 Jay Ave. noteworthy.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
3News Investigates: Ethics questions swirl around Lake County commissioner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Lake County commissioner already working two full-time jobs took on a third by using his government office and taxpayer resources, a move that a 3News investigation shows appears to conflict with Ohio ethics laws. The three-month-long probe by 3News Investigates involved reviewing the voluminous internet...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0